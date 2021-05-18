Police reports for the week of May 16, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 3-10:

Alabaster

May 3

-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of Gadwall Drive. A Whirlpool refrigerator valued at $975 was stolen.

-Damage to property from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North. A 2021 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2004 Toyota Camry sustained $100 in damages.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Money in the amount of $620.22 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-controlled substance from the 6700 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A 2013 Volkswagen sustained $300 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

May 4

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Reese Drive. Money in the amount of $600 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Weatherly Club Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 10 block of Nolen Lane.

-Abandoned vehicle from Big Oak Drive at Shelby County 17.

May 5

-Abandoned vehicle from Lacey Avenue at Shelby County 17.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of First Avenue West. A crack pipe was confiscated.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 0 block of Industrial Road.

-Abandoned vehicle from Cheney Lime and Old Highway 31.

-Property damage from Shelby County 95.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Jasmin Drive. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1100 block of First Avenue West.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of First Street North.

May 6

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little Fawn Lane.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Wynlake Court.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of 11th Street Northwest. Identity documents valued at $474.63 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Harassment, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Old Spanish Trace. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

May 7

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road. A Lincoln MKZ valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

May 8

-Abandoned vehicle from U.S. 31 at South Promenade.

-Property damage from the 90 block of Chestnut Drive. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe sustained $500 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 90 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Hillwood Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $1,150 were stolen.

May 9

-Information report from Shelby County 68 and U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. Money in the amount of $227.98 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from the 100 block of Deer Run Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Reach Circle.

May 10

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Calera

April 30

-Rape second degree-statutory rape from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from I-65 South.

-Property damage from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.

May 1

-Incident from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, open container, DUI-combined substance from Oak Tree Lane at U.S. 31.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 22 and Summerchase.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Waterstone Way.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Robin Street.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 12 at Little John Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

May 2

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

May 3

-Incident from the 10 block of Depot Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and Airport Marine.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 86 and Horton Loop.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Carrying pistol unlawfully from Shelby County 16.

May 4

-Incident from the 1000 block of Medinah Drive.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Incident from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Waterford Lane.

May 5

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Incident from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Impersonating peace officer from the 900 block of 14th Street.

May 6

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug overdose from Merlin Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 23.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

May 7

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Bond revocation from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

May 8

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road near Calera.

-Property damage from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree (residence) from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Fifth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 3800 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Found property from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

May 9

-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-any substance from the 7000 block of Alabama 25.

May 10

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of South Sumner Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Columbiana

April 1

-Unauthorized use of auto, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ellis Farm Road.

April 2

-Theft of article from auto from the 200 block of West College Street.

April 3

-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of U.S. 280.

-Information report from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

April 4

-Failure to appear (three counts), resisting arrest from the 300 block of West College Street.

April 5

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 at I-65.

April 6

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Chelsea Road.

April 8

-Failure to appear from the Shelby County Jail.

April 9

-Disorderly conduct from U.S. 31 and I-65.

April 11

-Warrant service for other jurisdiction from Hub Lee Drive.

April 12

-Information report from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

April 13

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Information report from Town Creek Apartments.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 61 and Horton Drive.

April 14

-Synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct from West College Street (Jack’s).

-Drug paraphernalia from Columbiana Square.

-Drug paraphernalia-second offense from the 400 block of Alabama 70.

April 15

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic urine from the 200 block of Chelsea Road.

April 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Columbiana City Park.

-Drug paraphernalia first degree from West College Street at Alabama 25.

-Incident/offense from West College Street and Lester Street.

April 18

-Failure to appear (two counts) from an unspecified location in Calera.

April 19

-Dog bite from the 300 block of Springs Crossing Drive.

April 20

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Information report from Shoals Mills Apartments.

-Property damage, leash law violation-vicious dog from the 100 block of Horton Street.

April 21

-Harassment from the 100 block of Bolton Lane.

April 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from Earthly Treasures.

April 23

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

-Passing forged instrument from the 100 block of Depot Street.

-Information report from the 200 block of West Sterrett Street.

April 24

-Failure to appear from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

April 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Columbiana Square.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

-Information only from the 100 block of Overhill Road.

April 27

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Alabama 70.

April 28

-Theft from public building from the 200 block of East College Street.

-Burglary third degree from the 400 block of Shelby Woods.

April 29

-Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, possession of a concealed weapon from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Alabama 25 near Napa.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Pinehill Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 200 block of Pinehill Drive.

-Information report from the 200 block of Thompson Street.

Helena

May 2

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 58.

May 3

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Old Cahaba Way.

-Property damage from Third Street at Alabama 261.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Tacoa Circle.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 100 block of First Avenue West.

-Suicide attempt from Red Oak Circle.

May 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.

May 5

-Harassing communications from an unknown location.

-Domestic incident from River Crest Lane.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Chateau Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1300 block of W. Ashby Road, Brierfield.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Bentmoor Drive.

May 6

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Augusta Way, Helena.

-Identity theft from Creekwater Street.

-Unauthorized use of auto from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail.

May 7

-Identity theft from Montclair Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from Park Lake Lane.

-Harassment or harassing communications, financial abuse of the elderly from White Cottage Road.

-Incident from Hillsboro Parkway.

May 8

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Domestic incident from Chadwick Drive.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from the 300 block of Laurel Woods.

May 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree, bail jumping second degree from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 91.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Hillsboro Parkway.

Montevallo

April 28

-Dangerous drugs – PDP paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was mairjuana 11.5 grams; 9.5 white oval pills stamped M367, other narcotics 9.5 dosage; 11.5 grams of marijuana, black digital scale and Kimber MFG 45 caliber valued at $4.

April 30

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 4.00 grams valued at $40.

May 3

-Assault – harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Melton Street (residence/home).

May 4

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Selma Road (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 5.2 grams; white round pill “ip10325,” oblong white pill “ip109,” 5.2 grams Crystal Methamphetamine and glass pipe containing Methamphetamine valued at $305.

-Property damage from Middle Street (other/unknown).

May 5

-Property damage from Highway 17/Highway 22 (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from AL-119 (department store). Stolen was miscellaneous cartons of cigarettes valued at $445.

May 6

-Domestic incident from Patriot Point Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was two truck tires and a bedroom window valued at $3.

May 8

-Information only from Reonda Lane (other/unknown).

-Information only from Hidden Forest Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage).

Pelham

May 2

-Public assist from the 90 Block of Heather Ridge Drive (residence/home). Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun valued at $348.68. Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $550.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was food and wine valued at $67.89.

-Burglary from the 900 Block of Willow Bend Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was lumber, a saw, mower, trailer and air conditioner valued at $6,380.

May 3

-Rec stolen prop from the 100 Block of Deer Valley Lane (residence/home). Stolen other/recovered locally was an auto tag valued at $25.

-Juvenile pro from the 100 Block of Indian Landing Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $223.01.

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $10,000.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $566.62.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $21.73.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered we merchandise valued at $60.21.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was lotions valued at $23.35.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was electronics, bags, chemicals and food valued at $541.60.

-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was milk valued at $4.99.

May 4

-Miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Court (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $0.

-Burglary from the 200 Block of Carl Nichols Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol, a gun and shoe valued at $4,610.

May 5

-Drugs-Pros def from the 1000 Block of Oak Mountain State Park Road (parking lot/garage). Drug evidence valued at $85.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Business Center Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen other/recovered locally was cash valued at $85,000. Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $5,800.

-Robbery from the 1200 Block of Martin Street (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $300.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Sommersby Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a speaker valued at $150. Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun valued at $348.68.

May 6

-Theft from the 1300 Block of McCain Parkway (specialty store). Lost were rifles, pistols, guns and a revolver valued at $0.

-Theft from the 1700 Block of Indiancrest Drive (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card and identifications valued at $0.

May 8

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a fun valued at $700.