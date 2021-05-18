Land transactions for the week of May 16, 2021

The following deeds were transferred from April 20-23:

April 20

-Lindsay Spurgin Clayton to Alan Chappell, for $435,000, for Lot 1524 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Walter E. Johnson to Walter E. Johnson, for $95,750, for Lot 7 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Westwevelt Company Inc. to Greg Brown, for $114,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Shauna D. Freeman to Mathew Bobo, for $180,000, for Lot 53 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Melissa Butler to Joshua Butler, for $236,250, for Lot 3 in Creekwater Resurvey 2.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Mike Ream, for $139,500, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jill P. Gray to David Justin Reid, for $369,500, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Florence Moss Selman to Benjamin C. Beadore, for $20,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-James Coggeshall to Carly Parker Gonzalez, for $130,000, for Lots 6 and 7 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena.

-Lois Smitherman to Roger Phillips, for $16,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to Shannon Steele, for $230,900, for Lot 173 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Alison L. Kiger to Austin Morrison, for $475,000, for Lot 142 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Blake W. Harper to Blake W. Harper, for $200,050, for Lot 252 in Bent River Commons Third Sector Third Addition.

-Tammy Smith to Offerpad LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 10 in Monte Verde.

-Sheila Gail Wallis to Brandon Fincher, for $500, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Robert E. Pilkerton to Jennifer Pilkerton Boyd, for $152,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Haley Cash Frandsen, for $464,666, for Lot 694 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Providence Marie Murphrey to Charles Murphrey, for $10,000, for Lot 821 in Highland Lakes 8th Sector.

-Janice K. Duke to Janice K. Duke, for $10,000, for Lot 10 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Final Record Plat.

-Everett A. Ercolani to Robert D. Howell, for $320,000, for Lot 347 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Peter G. Hepp to Kasie M. Hepp, for $260,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cynthia Ann Sheffield, for $290,700, for Lot 1619 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Michael B. Looney to Henderson ONeal May, for $146,000, for Lot 513 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Gavin Ventures LLC to Doris Maria Toole, for $289,840, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amanda Nichole Flores, for $297,795, for Lot 1640 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Samuel J. Orlando, for $493,374, for Lot 4024 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Andy Lacey to Longmeadow FMHC LLC, for $600, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jon A. Brodbeck to Kenneth Radigan, for $330,000, for Lot 5 in Shelby Shores Phase 1 1974 Addition.

-Amy E. Ware to Lindsey Nicole Dukeminier, for $170,950, for Lot 9 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Thomas J. Ansley to Tina Hancock Brown, for $217,000, for Lot 54 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-Safe Future Land Holdings LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $93,000, for Lots 161, 162, 163, 164, 165 and 166 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

April 21

-1036 Caribbean Circle Trust to Kalmer Delton Hendry, for $25,000, for Lot 6 in Walington Developers Inc. Addition to Southwind First Sector.

-Clarence H. Baldwin to Mary M. Baldwin, for $332,700, for Lot 349 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Richard Allan Cooley to Joshua Daniel Saldana, for $249,900, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Ginger M. Raife to Brandon T. Womble, for $230,000, for Lot 29 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Evans James Midgette to Midgettes Properties LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Patricia Burrough Midgette to Midgettes Properties LLC, for $191,540, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patricia Burrough Midgette to Midgettes Properties LLC, for $132,300, for Lot 11 in Foothills of Chelsea 3rd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joel Thomas Connelly, for $365,760, for Lot 6058 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-TC Riverwalk LLC to Robert Holloway, for $93,000, for Lot 1 in Riverwalk Subdivision.

-William C. Sun to Amy Jo Pardo, for $325,000, for Lot 229 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Uday Bhaskar Kuchipudi, for $347,190, for Lot 205 in Camelia Ridge Phase 2.

-Robert C. Reames to Jill Datema, for $185,000, for Lot 21 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-Pelham Hilltop Properties LLC to Maranatha Properties LLC, for $100, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Kendyl E. Phillips to Kendyl E. Phillips, for $175,300, for Lot 54 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-Leigh C. Coan to Rayshawn Vernon Gonzales, for $163,000, for Lot 44 in Hidden Creek.

-Housing Investors Inc. to David H. Dorough, for $38,500, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Joshua Taylor to Robert D. Swafford, for $110,000, for Lot 1 in Hill Creek.

-Vincent Salvatore Lucia to Clark D. Edwards, for $250,000, for Lot 20 in Old Brook Place.

-Mannmahon LLC to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $250,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-E21 LLC to Brookie Harbison, for $156,250, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

April 22

-Sonja G. Bell to Rebeca Guadalupe Maldonado Aguilar, for $215,000, for Lot 37 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.

-Thomas Herslebs to Madison Knox, for $525,000, for Lot 2216 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Bishop Creek Land LLC to Round Too Investments LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Pipier Spann to Joshua M. Holland, for $569,900, for Lot 103 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-Marla Cason to Charles R. Veazey, for $240,000, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Adam Massey to Daniel Vu, for $220,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Deer Creek Park.

-Latrinda D. Peoples to Latrinda Demaria Hoyett, for $192,100, for Lot 22 in Crosscreek Cove.

-Jennifer S. Warren to Karl E. Betke, for $150,000, for Lot 7 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Martha Haynes to Quiktrip Corporation, for $96,360, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Ernest John Wesley Emmons to Elizabeth Marie Emmons, for $35,000, for Lot 9 in Hearthwood.

-Michael A. Lushington to Christie Tucker, for $115,000, for Lot 2 in Dearing Farms.

-Diane Epperson to Raymond A. Dunmyer, for $270,000, for Lot 123 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.

-Laura B. Smith to Rebekah Conrad, for $189,500, for Lot 26 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector Two Final Plat.

-Emily D. Rasmussen to Tami S. Pickett, for $170,500, for Lot 35 in Park Forst 5th Sector.

-Kevin B. Laws to Michael Kremer, for $272,600, for Lot 621 in Weybridge at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Daniel Lee Goodner to Jeffrey Scott Payne, for $266,500, for Lot 117 in Shelby Farms Final Plat.

-Nicole Hare Ousley to Jason Ledlow, for $290,000, for Lot 135 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Building Concepts LLC to Kevin B. Laws, for $705,000, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Farms Sector 3.

-Claudean A. Davis to Brenda Davidson, for $7,500, for Lots 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Kevin Laws to Edward Philip Parrish, for $420,000, for Lot 2173 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Kenneth McCoy Mackey to Gregory Ferguson, for $222,500, for Lot 16 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Suzanne B. Keating Revocable Trust to JHB Investments LLC, for $145,500, for Lot 19 in Wildewood Village First Addition Second Sector.

-Debra Marie Brooks to Christopher R. Shuemaker, for $170,000, for Lot 156 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Patricia Ann Bird to Jon G. Graham, for $300,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-John Weldon Allen to Brianna Brown, for $165,000, for Lot 2 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Sarah Carter Mangham to Zacchary C. Cook, for $390,000, for Lot 23 in Altadena Woods Third Sector.

-Linda Gail Viot to Erich Gene Viot, for $30,420, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Cindy Whisner to Michael Wesley Hull, for $633,247.50, for Lot 51 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Amanda Brooke Morgan to Stuart Leverette, for $617,100, for Lot 162 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Shannon E. Shepherd to James L. Heath, for $590,000, for Lot 42 in Glen Estates.

-Rachel Elmore to Thomas Shan Elmore, for $206,400, for Lot 623 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

April 23

-Sajid Majeed to Tamario D. Ward, for $565,000, for Lot 748 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Alice H. Johnson to Bradford J. Johnson, for $369,430, for Lot 69 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Robert Davis to Alex Barlow, for $280,000, for Lot 6-33 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.

-Arthur Rodney Hubbard to Catlann Wilson, for $206,000, for Lot 167 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Melisa O. McRae to Betsy Sanchez, for $316,000, for Lot 45 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Cynthia K. Kirby to Michael Hagedorn, for $496,500, for Lot 1003 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Josiah Stephen Van Puffelen, for $311,200, for Lot 1638 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Holly J. Loper to Holly J. Loper, for $500, for Lot 47 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Justin D. Morris to Seth Robert Trimble, for $215,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Terry L. Colafrancesco to Terry L. Colafrancesco, for $869,700, for property in Section 31, Township 18, Range 1 East, property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 11, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-James Chadwick Towns to Elizabeth Ryan Foster, for $250,146, for Lot 242 in Willow Oaks.

-Dawn Bailey Duffy to James Kirkwood Selkirk, for $760,000, for Lot 26 in Shires Phase III Sector 1.

-Angela Navarre to Betty Wisner, for $387,500, for Lot 38 in Highland Ridge.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Lester Norwood, for $629,228, for Lot 1206 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Michael P. Jacobs, for $495,563, for Lot 689 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jason S. Posey, for $461,378, for Lot 630 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Ashley Boyles to Anthony Joseph Bencomo, for $618,000, for Lot 124 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Sean Brown, for $76,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Christopher William Phillips to Bonnie Beard, for $145,000, for Lot 39 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Barbara L. Ahmed to ARVM 5 LLC, for $224,000, for Lot 41 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-Rebecca Lynne Jacobs to Chance A. Hamilton, for $136,000, for Lot 1304 in Gables a Condominium Phase 4.

-Golden Corral Corporation to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $900,000, for Lot 2 in Golden Corrals Addition to Pelham.

-Fred S. Lochamy to Melissa D. Lochamy, for $209,700, for Lot 7 in Indian Hills Second Sector.

-Carolyn W. Polhemus to Charles S. Riggs, for $327,320.06, for Lot 17 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Dawn Patrice McGlothan to Justin Morganti, for $326,000, for Lot 47 in Villas Belvedere.

-Rebecca Renea Rose to Jessica Harbin, for $199,900, for Lot 6-134 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Benjamin Turner Lamaster to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 6 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey of Lots 1-6 Block 3 of a Resurvey.

-Jeffrey A. Glass to Kelly McGuire, for $170,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Christine B. Helton to Christine B. Helton, for $379,600, for Lot 48 in Woodford Subdivision of Inverness Amended Survey.

-Ronald Sherman Davenport to Douglas I. James, for $91,000, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Highland 1st Addition.

-Stuart Leverette to Bonny R. Picard, for $425,000, for Lot 52 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Broadway Group LLC to ELM 26 AL LLC, for $1,882,783, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-E. L. McCarty to Lee Alabama LLC, for $27,500, for Lot 11 in Yellow Leaf Farms Final Plat.

-Martha Vivian King to Chelsey B. Dunnaway, for $10,000, for property in Section 36 ,Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Debra Wyatt to Maggie Elizabeth Rowell, for $134,000, for Lot 1310 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Robert B. Scholl to James Steven Layton, for $465,000, for Lot 1 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-James Steven Layton to Patrick S. Lewis, for $465,000, for Lot 3803 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.

-Robert E. Demuth to HBH Realty Inc., for $103,000, for Lot 1107 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Chantlyn Sherae Freeman to Benjamin Goldman, for $180,000, for Lot 19 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.