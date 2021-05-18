Arrest reports for the week of May 16, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 3-10:
Alabaster
May 3
-Randall Scott Robertson, 50, of Maylene, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
-Holly Campbell, 21, disorderly conduct.
May 4
-Justin Blake Thames, 38, of Clanton, alias warrant.
-Trinity Thomas Davidson, 39, of Maylene, hold for other agency.
May 5
-Michael Randal Terry, 23, of Brierfield, DUI-alcohol.
May 7
-Rafael Mancilla Torres, 33, of Birmingham, failure to appear (three counts).
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.
-Joni Lynn Magnusson, 62, of Chelsea, theft of property third degree.
-Landon Alexander Bland, 25, of Alabaster, leaving the scene of an accident.
May 8
-Mason Anthony Weathers, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-William Alton Beane, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication.
-Bayron Josue Aguirre Carcamo, 24, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
May 9
-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 25, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.
Calera
April 30
-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
May 1
-Daryl Anthony Meadows, 40, of Atlanta, DUI-combined substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, open container.
-Michelle Lauren Curtis, 37, of Vestavia Hills, DUI-any substance.
-Mark Lee Fenley, 39, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).
-Meliton Chaparro Duran, 32, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
May 3
-Ernie Lee Blackwell, 40, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Harley Marion Davis, 28, of Caryville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Tammy Cherry Stone, 52, of Calera, agency assist.
-Michael Ervin Connell, 23, of Clanton, carrying pistol unlawfully.
May 5
-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia.
-Tony James Feagin, 41, of Alabaster, impersonating peace officer.
May 6
-Colton Kent Hand, 21, failure to appear.
-Carey Leigh Dockery, 42, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Jasmine Marie Rembert, 26, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
May 7
-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist.
May 8
-Adrian Brooke Aragon, 24, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 24, of Montevallo, burglary third degree-residence-force, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.
-Haywood Shaw, 58, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Francisco Noe Sinecio, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.
May 9
-Kelsie Nicole Franklin, 25, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Sarah Jean Leveille, 30, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Skie Dawn Hanel, 30, of Trussville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, DUI-any substance, open container, drug paraphernalia.
May 10
-Brent Eugene Kirksey, 28, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Michael Taylor Doss, 22, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
Columbiana
April 3
-Wesley Randall Johnston, 42, failure to appear.
April 4
-Glenn Solomon, 30, failure to appear (three counts), resisting arrest.
April 5
-Joshua Reid Jones, 28, failure to appear.
April 8
-Virl Walker Killian, 43, failure to appear.
April 9
-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, failure to appear.
April 11
-Jarad Rasean Beasley, 32, warrant service for other jurisdiction.
April 13
-Lavern Goodman, 43, domestic violence-harassment.
-Sherman Deante Smith, 26, failure to appear.
April 14
-Glenn Solomon, 30, synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
-Shane William Smith, 43, drug paraphernalia.
April 18
-Antonio Erickson Salazar, 23, failure to appear (two counts).
April 23
-Jason Edward Cummings, 41, failure to appear.
April 24
-Aulivia Diane Baker, 29, failure to appear.
April 26
-Jeremy Scott Poe, 42, failure to appear.
April 29
-Emilee Renee’ Roberson, 20, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.
-Dakota Shain Hodges, 26, failure to appear.
-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, failure to appear.
Helena
May 2
-Amanda Brook Beasley, 22, DUI-alcohol.
May 3
-Justin Paul Luna, 33, public intoxication.
-Dakota William Shaner, 23, failure to appear-traffic.
May 6
– Callie Linder Wiist, 25, bail jumping second degree.
May 9
-Cornell Banks, 49, DUI-alcohol.
-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
-Jennifer Denise Reed, 30, using false identity to obstruct justice.
Montevallo
April 28
-Shaquan Maliek McNeil, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – marijuana-possess, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.
April 30
-Stephanie Nichole Hangen, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
May 4
-April Marie Owen, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
May 7
-Christina Isabel Garcia, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
May 8
-Ryan Wade Moore, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – RD reckless driving.
-Douglas Ray Compton, agency assist arrest.
Pelham
May 2
-Carmen Alvarado-Garcia, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Joshua Cooley, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
May 3
-Tacallya Bush, 23, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Heather Morrison, 38, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Shazzan Colbert, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
May 4
-Louis Spano, 33, of Stockbridge, Ga., menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).
-Laprincess Jolly, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehile.
May 5
-Joshua Day, 22, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
May 6
-Keontae Besteder, 26, of Bessemer, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.
-Caleb Andrade, 23, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
May 7
-Jacob Ritchie, 18, of Chelsea, robbery in the first degree – street – strong arm.
-Taylor Green, 20, of Deatsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-James Bernard, 37, of Vincent, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.
-Timothy Williams, 34, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
May 8
-Jasmine Cobb, 32, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Clarence Cook, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Tommy Henderson, 46, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Mary Brantley, 36, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
