Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Golden Rule BBQ’s owner Paul Curcio is set to open a new restaurant in Pelham called Michael’s Steakhouse on Tuesday, May 18.

Curcio first detailed his plans for the new steakhouse back in October, with an original goal of opening by the end of 2020. However, like many things over the past year this was pushed back. With caution, Curcio said that he is ready to move forward and begin offering steaks, seafood, and beer to customers beginning next week.

To ensure a smooth operation the restaurant is opening with limited seating and taking reservations for service at its opening.

“We have had many challenges with staffing over the last year, so we will be opening with a limited menu and limited seating for the first 60-90 days,” Curcio said. “In order for us to give you the level of service and food quality that you have come to expect at Pelham, we will be taking reservations and will be offering limited walk in seating upon opening.”

The restaurant will feature what Curcio describes as classier food in a casual setting, which he says in unique to the area.

Initially the menu will feature a selection of steaks, chicken and pork chop plates, seafood plates with crab and shrimp, sandwiches and dinner salads.

As the restaurant begins offering its services to the public, Curcio is asking for guests to be patients with these initial changes as he plans to improve them immediately.

“Please be patient and understanding when you see open tables in our dining room,” he explained. “As we grow our staff and are able to execute the new menu to our standards we will expand our seating and menu accordingly.”

Curcio and his staff are excited to begin offering a nicer option for residents in the city to enjoy food and drink without having to leave Pelham.

“We are looking forward to providing you with a place where classy meets casual,” Curcio said. “Thank you all for your continued support to our family-owned business.”

At this time the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m. Curcio is asking for guests to sign up inside the Pelham Golden Rule or call 205-624-4461 to get put on the reservation list.

Michael’s Steakhouse is located at 309 Huntley Parkway in the suite adjoining Golden Rule BBQ.