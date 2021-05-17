May 17, 2021

Henry “Super” Clark

By Staff Reports

Published 2:56 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

Henry “Super” Clark
Montevallo

Henry “Super” Clark, age 80, of Montevallo, passed away Monday, May 17.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Alexander officiating.  Burial will follow at Marvel Cemetery in West Blocton. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries