Henry “Super” Clark

Montevallo

Henry “Super” Clark, age 80, of Montevallo, passed away Monday, May 17.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Marvel Cemetery in West Blocton. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

