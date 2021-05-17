Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – As the school year fades, children will have an opportunity to continue to learn and express themselves through a summer art camp offered by Mazey Grace Creations.

Owner Terry Curtis said that she created this art camp as a way to engage children with a wide variety of activities once a week.

The camps will be a 10-week course held every Thursday beginning on June 10, where children will come together to enrich themselves in the arts and activities planned for them.

“I think it is wonderful to offer a social experience for kids like this,” Curtis said. “Art offers a chance for them to express themselves. They get to be around their friends and make new ones over the summer.”

Students at the sessions will be able to do things like canvas painting, mixed media art, collages, self-portraits, arts and crafts, games, art worksheets and there will also be some science experiments.

“We have a regular routine where we have kids come in and participate in our camps. This is our fourth season doing this, and I’ve already had some of my regular kids signing up,” Curtis said. “I had one of the boys who takes my class message me and tell me they could not wait for it to start. So, I’m very excited.”

The art camp will run for 10 weeks and is $200 for the full summer, or can be paid $20 for each class. There are 10 spots available for each session.

Curtis will teach the classes every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. in the same building as the DaySol Coffee Lab that opens the prior week. The building is located at 4097 Helena Rd.

“I am excited to be going back in and keeping the same room that we used in the past,” Curtis said. “With everything going back to normal we expect this to be a fun and successful camp.”

More information about the event can be found on the Mazey Grace Creations Facebook page.