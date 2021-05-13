See photos from Helena’s opening day of softball regionals
Helena took down Benjamin Russell 6-1 and McAdory 12-5 on the opening day of the West Regional at Tuscaloosa’s Bowers Park on Wednesday, May 12. They’ll now take on Chilton County at 1:45 p.m. today looking to cement a spot in the Class 6A State Tournament next week.
Photos available at Shelbycountyphotos.com.
You Might Like
Helena’s Hines wins Decathlon State Championship, others perform well
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor HOOVER – Competing against some of the state’s elite high school athletes, Damian Hines wasn’t... read more