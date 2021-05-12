Susan Dianne Floyd
Susan Dianne Floyd
Columbiana
Susan Dianne Floyd, age 76, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, May 12.
The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Friday, May 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Steve Thomas officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Heather Miller Jackson (Brandon Jackson); sons, Gene Miller, Michael Miller (Lindsey), and Carlton Miller (Stephanie); six grandchildren and one great grandchild; and brothers, Marshall Clegg and Allen Clegg (Marie).
