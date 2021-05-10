Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 9, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 14-21:

April 14

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Merry Glen Lane, Chelsea.

April 15

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Information report from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Battle Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A glass door valued at $600 was damaged.

-Agency assist from Battle Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Hidden Hills, Birmingham. A 316 Caterpillar track hoe excavator sustained $125,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. An unknown amount of marijuana, glass pipe with burnt residue, used syringe with unknown substance, another syringe and two iPhones were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Identity theft from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 70 block of Ballpark Lane, Leeds.

-Identity theft from the 4700 block of Vintage Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc. by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail mat valued at $100 and an LED light fixture valued at $250 were damaged.

April 16

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Stinson Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 9300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A large yellow gate sustained $300 in damages, and two combination padlocks sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from Shelby County 337 at Brook Chase Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $187 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Regent Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary second degree, assault third degree from the 2500 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Alabaster.

-Cruelty to animals from the 900 block of Chelsea Forest Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Alabaster.

April 17

-DUI from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 416, Wilsonville. A firearm and one .380 bullet were confiscated.

-DUI-combined substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Green leafy marijuana (1.8 grams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 119 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Green leafy marijuana (10 grams), a Glock firearm and three gummy bears were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Green leafy marijuana (1.4 grams) was recovered.

-Public intoxication from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 61, Shelby. A green leafy substance appearing to be marijuana (1.6 grams) and a blue pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Wilmington Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 600 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4500 block of Oxford Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

April 18

-Marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (14.5 grams), suspected methamphetamine (5.2 grams), crack cocaine (4.6 grams), Alprazolam (9), suspected fentanyl (9.4 grams) and a digital scale were recovered.

-Incident from Newsome Road at Fawn Meadows Lane, Wilsonville.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from Shelby County 52 and Tucker Road, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 87, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (2.5 grams) and a blue pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Menacing from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.

-Duty to give information or render aid from Shelby County 280 at Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea. A 2013 Mercedes C250 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Subaru Legacy was damaged.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway, property damage from the 100 block of Stone Gate Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox and post were damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Griffin Lake Drive, Chelsea. A delivery van was damaged.

-Theft of property from an unnamed location. $5,500 in cash, a $500 pearl necklace, a $100 pearl bracelet, a $100 pair of pearl earrings, $100 of individual pearl slide-on pieces and five different flat gold link necklaces were stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle, DUI from the 100 block of Manning Place, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A mop bucket valued at $55 was damaged/destroyed.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Thorn Berry Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Merrill Road, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous information from Silver Lane, Alabaster.

April 19

-Incident from the 1 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from U.S. 280 West at Chelsea Publix, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 87, Columbiana. A green leafy substance (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 1800 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Falsely reporting an incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea (Chelsea High School).

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Forest Meadows Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Dunnavant Valley Cove, Birmingham. A Cobra .380 pistol was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sandpebble Street, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

April 20

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Meadow View Road, Maylene.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree from Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. Four Marilyn Monroe collectibles valued at $2,000 were damaged.

-Disorderly conduct from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Meadow View Road, Maylene.

April 21

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An iPhone 8 valued at $800 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Brent Road, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo. A house was damaged with fire and smoke.

-Criminal mischief, harassment from Shelby County 8 and Alabama 25, Wilton. A 2021 Toyota Corolla sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby. A fiberglass step ladder was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Norman Drive, Birmingham. $67,030 in cash was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1700 block of Old Highway 31, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 30100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A John Deere 110 riding mower valued at $600 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 7400 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 4200 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.