Divorces for the week of May 9, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from April 13-29:
-Zachary Horton, of Columbiana, and Grace Ashley Horton, of Hoover.
-Karen R. McKinley, of Helena, and James B. McKinley, of Montgomery.
-Christie Luster Brooks, of Alabaster, of Jeffrey Allen Brooks, of Hoover.
-Krista Jean Boothe, of Alabaster, and Ronnie Howard Brooks, of Hoover.
-Jeremy Schiff, of Birmingham, and Tracy Schiff, of Birmingham.
-Jennifer Humber, of Birmingham, and Melissa Daniel, of Birmingham.
-Holly May Cannon, of Montevallo, and Paul Edward Cannon, II, of Maylene.
-Amber Nicole Carlee, of Centreville, and Nathan Randall Carlee, of Montevallo.
-Jean Foster Lowe, of Columbiana, and Donald Wilton Langner, of Shelby.
-Sandra Burks Dean, of Pelham, and William Blair Dean, of Pelham.
-Bonnie L. Chapple, of Alabaster, and Major Lee Chapple, of Calera.
-Elvia Mendez-Jaimes, of Birmingham, and Heriberto Pastrana-Hernandez, of Birmingham.
-Susan W. Hendon, of Alabaster, and Frank W. Hendon, Jr., of Helena.
-Janet Steading Hickey, of Wilsonville, and Thomas Wayne Hickey, of Wilsonville.
-Elizabeth Ann Avery, of Calera, and Larise Avery, of Compton, Ca.
-Shane Thomas Howell, of Maylene, and Maygen Averette Howell, of Maylene.
Marriages for the week of May 9, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 26-30: -Phillip Richard Hughes to Mallory Brooke Schneider. -Benjamin Michael Duncan... read more