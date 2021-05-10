Arts on Main event rescheduled for this weekend in Columbiana

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

Shelby County will host its inaugural Arts on Main event in Columbiana on Saturday, May 15, which is expected to be a day-long event filled with performances and exhibits celebrating local artisans and youth talent throughout the county.

This is a collaborative event sponsored by The Shelby County Arts Council, the Columbiana Small Business Alliance and Shelby County Schools.

Michcelle Hall, the fine arts and library media supervisor for Shelby County Schools, said several local school bands and choir groups will provide live music and performances throughout the day.

Among these performances will be a special debut concert by the Chelsea Park Bucket Drama Ensemble. The ensemble will comprise students from Chelsea Park Elementary School and will feature the group performing a concert entirely with bucket drums.

Even though many venues and concerts have been postponed or canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hall said visual arts have remained a priority for Shelby County Schools, and that students have continued honing their craft during the past year in anticipation for the return of in-person events.

Hall said this upcoming event was organized as a safe way to showcase the talented students and their dedication during a challenging year. Hall said all school performances and events adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines.

“It has been a difficult year for these groups so we just wanted to give our students an opportunity to showcase the hard work they have been doing, which is why we decided to put on this outdoor festival that would highlight all of the fine arts in Shelby County,” Hall said.

The event is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with 45-minute rotating performances at three separate stages. One stage will be located near Columbiana’s Main Street while the other two will be in between the Shelby County Art Council’s main entrance and water fountain.

In between the live entertainment, attendees can tour local businesses, which will be converted into a makeshift art gallery and feature student’s artwork from across the county. Hall said artwork from 31 Shelby County schools will be on display.

Food trucks will also be present at the event, and attendees will have several opportunities to participate in an array of interactive arts.

“This is a day for the community to celebrate the fine arts as well as some of the great things that are happening in our schools,” Hall said.