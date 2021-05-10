Arrest reports for the week of May 9, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 23-May 4:
Alabaster
April 26
-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 35, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
April 27
-Rachel Annette Talley, 40, of Columbiana, theft of property third degree.
April 28
-Christopher Wade Lovelady, 46, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Ashley Brook Weathers, 39, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia.
April 29
-Cedric Jacquese Carter, 22, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Nicholas Caffey, 38, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.
-Cedric Lamar Dunn, 31, of Hueytown, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.
April 30
-Johathan Alan Neiss, 39, of Alabaster, bench warrant.
-Abraham Alejandro Luna, 37, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
May 1
-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Montevallo, public intoxication.
May 2
-David Alejandro Perez Correa, 19, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Jonathan Villa Toro, 19, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.
Calera
April 26
-Jared Coty Smith, 26, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, heroin, dangerous drugs.
-Jason Daniel Church, 39, of Calera, agency assist.
-Bernard Samuel Lacey, 40, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
April 27
-Tarus James Billingsly, 39, of Calera, open container.
-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort, 18, of Maylene, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Elizabeth Ann Virciglio, 30, of Vestavia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Caroline Ann Madison, 28, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Melanie Ann Vanderslice, 44, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Hassel Eugene Kromer, 50, of Jemison, failure to appear.
April 28
-Hubert McArthur Hickinson Jr., 50, of Vinton, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
-Ymahni Jaheel Hickinson, 22, of Roanoke, Virginia, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Darren Lopez Nunn, 53, of Hueytown, Alabama, impersonating peace officer.
-Leslie Dawn Knox, 46, of Clanton, failure to appear.
April 29
-Nicholas Caffey, 39, of Calera, failure to appear.
Helena
April 27
-Michael David Gray, 58, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
-Javone Negeal Williams, 19, probation violation.
-Jeremy Harris Rogers, 32, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
April 28
-Landon Alexander Bland, 25, receiving stolen vehicle, DUI-any substance, attempting to elude.
April 29
-Michael Scott Thompson, 30, domestic violence third degree.
-Seth Clay Mashburn, 27, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance.
May 1
-Bryan Michael Lucas, 29, DUI-alcohol.
-Jonathan David Altfeld, 43, DUI-alcohol.
-Webb Paul Rousse, 20, DUI-alcohol, possessing forged instrument.
-Koby Taylor Robbins, 29, DUI-alcohol.
May 2
– Amanda Brook Beasley, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
Montevallo
April 23
-Nicholas Alexander James, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Cynthia Lyn Kuhn, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
April 27
-Andrew Payton Wafford, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
April 28
-Jason Matthew Brown, conservation – cruelty to animals.
-Evan James Bomer, traffic – driving under the influence (other).
April 29
-Michael Jamal Sewell, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
May 1
-Trey Eugene Reinsch, 19, of Tallahasse, FL, dangerous drugs -PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and PI appears in public place under influence.
May 3
-Trevayne Joseph Thomas Hunter, 20, of Montevallo, liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Dakota William Shaner, 23, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.
May 4
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 22, of Alabaster, weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.
Pelham
April 25
-Charles Tuttle, 50, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 26
-Michael Morris, 34, of Lincoln, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Kendall Thomas, 27, of Selma, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Andrew Bonner, 34, of Fairfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
April 27
-Rondarius Thomas, 21, of Wetumpka, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Arvinder Singh, 41, of Auburn, obstructing governmental operations – contempt of legislature.
-Susan Brown, 54, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
April 28
-Kristi Mulvehill, 39, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jasmin Saenz, 22, of Maylene, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, deliver or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
April 29
-Emma Anderson, 20, of Pelham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Peyton Vines, 27, of Marbury, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
April 30
-Ladashia Prewitt, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Robin Wright, 58, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Kordea Hall, 39, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Cristian Palma Matias, 31, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
May 1
-Charles Hutchinson, 35, of Tuscaloosa, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-Miguel Tejada-Chacon, 31, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
