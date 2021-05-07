CVES recognized for counseling program

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Creek View Elementary School was recently recognized for their counseling program earning the designation as a Recognized ASCA Model Program, (RAMP).

The program is created by the American School Counselor Association and seeks to acknowledge schools that put in an exemplary effort in creating a school counseling program.

MVES was able to achieve this designation by aligning their program with criteria created by the ASCA, which have been associated with student’s educational and behavioral improvement.

“This year’s RAMP honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. The RAMP designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”

Dr. Daniel Birdsong, CVES school counselor, expressed that the school has been working hard to ensure that students are well taken care of at CVES.

“CVES is honored to receive this distinction. We are passionate about supporting all students’ total development, and this recognition highlights the work we do to promote students’ academic, career, and social/emotional success,” Birdsong said.

Principal Charissa Cole said that the hard work of the counselors at the school helped them to attain this distinguished honor.

“I am extremely proud of our Creek View counselors, Callie Binzer and Daniel Birdsong,” Cole explained. “They go above and beyond to meet the needs of our students, staff, families, and community. They deserve this recognition for what they do on a daily basis.”

This designation makes CVES unique not only in Alabama, but throughout the country, as only 130 schools in the nation were given this designation.

“Alabaster City Schools is so proud of our school counselors and our school counseling programs. We are dedicated to ensuring our students receive the support and guidance they need to be successful in and out of the classroom,” Chief Student Services Officer Dr. Dorann Tanner said. “Dr. Birdsong and Ms. Binzer do an incredible job working with our students and staff at Creek View. We are so excited they are being recognized on a national level for their commitment to excellence.”