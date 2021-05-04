Shelby County Schools shifting to remote learning for Wednesday

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to flooding at the Shelby County Instructional Services Department and other facilities in the Shelby County School system, all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Wednesday, May 5.

While damage is assessed, phones and internet are likely to be down, which was the reasoning for the decision.

Students will instead take part in a remote learning day before returning to school on Thursday, May 6.

The decision came after a day of torrential rain across Shelby County that saw reports of close to 6 inches of rain in different cities, causing roads to be impassable across much of the county.

The weather for the rest of the week is expected to be clear and sunny, which will help the flooding subside in the days to come.