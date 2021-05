Gov. Ivey signs bill approving 2-percent raise for teachers, state officials

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 188, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Bill Poole, into law, making teacher pay raises official. She also put her signature on House Bill 320 for state employee pay increases.

During her state of the state address, Ivey proposed a 2-percent pay increase for the state’s K-12 and higher education officials, as well as state employees, citing the fact that Alabama’s teachers rose to the challenges of this past year, and state employees maintained functions of government amidst the pandemic.

Upon the successful passage by the Alabama Legislature and her signature making it official, Governor Ivey offered the following statement:

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it reinforced what we already knew – teachers are vital to our student’s learning, and our state employees keep government services operational for the people of Alabama,” Ivey said following the successful passage of the measure and her subsequent signature. “I am proud to sign this well-deserved pay increase to our educators and state workers.”

Ivey commended Education Trust Fund chairmen Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Bill Poole, General Fund chairmen Sen. Greg Albritton and Rep. Steve Clouse, along with the entire Alabama Legislature for their work to approve the raise.

In hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to ease, Ivey advocated for support of teachers and staff to help ensure a full in-person return to classrooms in the fall.

“Alabama schools have shown the rest of the nation that it is possible to be safely back in the classroom, while carrying on the important work of providing Alabama’s children a chance for a promising future,” she said. “I look forward to continually offering my support to ensure that Alabama students remain on track and moving ahead.”