Police reports for the week of May 2, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 16-27:

Alabaster

April 19

-Unlawfully breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Cedar Meadow.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Windsor Court. An EBT card was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1300 block of West Navajo Drive. A Stihl weed trimmer valued at $250 was stolen.

-Found property from the 90 block of Navajo Trail. Computer hardware/software valued at $100 was recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Park Place Way.

-Found property from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court. A Taurus firearm valued at $400 was recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 30 block of Bart Circle.

April 20

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of King James Drive.

-Harassment, escape third degree from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Seams Way.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Assault third degree from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 26, Saginaw.

-Information report from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Canterway.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of First Street North. A 2016 BMW sustained $3,000 in damages, and a 2016 Ram sustained $1,000 in damages.

April 21

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A purse or wallet, passport and ID were reported lost.

-Property damage from the 50 block of Peavine Trailer Park. A 2018 Nissan Sentra sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest.

-Information report from the intersection of Industrial Road and Shelby County 95.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $89.84 was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree from Royalty Drive.

April 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1900 block of Municipal Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes/furs valued at $238.86 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Patton Chapel Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $68.80 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Amberly Woods Drive. A package of vitamins valued at $489.20 was stolen.

-Barking dogs from the 100 block of Grove Hill Drive.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 10 block of Old Highway 31.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Bermuda Lake Drive.

-Information report from the 2500 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Information report from the 200 block of Saddle Lake Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Marijuana was confiscated.

April 23

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A BMW valued at $30,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Outdoor equipment valued at $2,449.88 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Sunflower Place.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Barkley Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Sweetbay Drive. A structure valued at $10,000 and two autos valued at $1,000 apiece were damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

April 24

-Trespassing notice, domestic incident from the 600 block of Ninth Court Southwest. A 2013 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 1500 block of First Street North. Drywall and a window valued at $560 and a TV valued at $400 were damaged.

-Assault third degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $461.24 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $95.05 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Queens Gate. Roses valued at $140.15 were stolen.

-Menacing from the 200 block of U.S. 31.

April 25

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Shelby Farms Drive.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest. A mailbox valued at $85 was damaged.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Wood Duck Way.

-Information report from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $69 were stolen.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 9100 block of Shelby County 17.

-Information report from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

April 26

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive. A 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $5,000 was stolen.

Calera

April 16

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Union Station Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Escape third degree from the 17900 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

April 17

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 4.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 4.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Abandoned vehicle in roadway from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

-Drug overdose from the 9000 block of Alabama 25.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animal at large from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from I-65 North.

April 18

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-controlled substance from Summerchase Drive and Shelby County 22.

-DUI-alcohol from 18th Street and 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, carrying pistol unlawfully from I-65 South.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Union Station Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and McMahon Highlands.

April 19

-Receiving stolen property first degree from Summerchase Drive and Shelby County 22.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, meth, dangerous drugs from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 100 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 200 block of Alabama 155, Jemison.

-Trespassing notice from the 3700 block of Shelby County 42.

-Incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

April 20

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 and Holcomb Road.

-Incident from the 500 block of North Grandview Trail, Alabaster.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of 21st Avenue.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Briarfield Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Shoplifting, trespassing notice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

April 21

-Supplement from the 4400 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-controlled substance from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Incident from the 600 block of The Heights Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.

April 22

-Domestic violence-menacing (gun) from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22 (two counts).

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Shelby County 86.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Agency assist from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 213.

-Public intoxication from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.

April 23

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-controlled substance from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, public intoxication, promoting prison contraband third degree from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence first degree-knife from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at 17th Avenue.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Crisfield Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

April 24

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Theft of property third degree, fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Agency assist from Alabama 70 at Limestone Bend.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

April 25

-DUI-alcohol from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 6700 block of Shelby County 17, Helena.

-Public intoxication from Waterford Parkway and Alabama.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 100 block of Plateau Road, Montevallo.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, open container from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10000 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of 20th Avenue.

April 26

-Lost property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of 14th Street.

-Property damage from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

Helena

April 19

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Falliston Drive.

April 20

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from Hillsboro Lane.

April 21

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 600 block of Parkside Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 4100 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

April 22

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Rowntree Path.

April 23

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 58.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of Bentmoor Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Appleford Road.

April 24

-Identity theft from the 1700 block of Native Dancer Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52 East.

April 25

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52 East.

April 26

-Theft of article from auto from Oak View Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Alabama 261 and Helena Parkway.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 52.

April 27

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 17.

Montevallo

April 20

-Fraud-identity theft from Country Hills Road (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Fraud-identity theft from Highway 22 (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from Vine Street (residence/home).

April 21

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Main Street (government/public building). Confiscated was purple marijuana grinder valued at $5.

-Assault – simple assault – police officer from Main Street (government/public building). Confiscated was a purple marijuana grinder valued at $5.

-Larceny/theft – theft of article from auto and larceny/theft – TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500 from Salem Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a stimulus check and iPhone 7 valued at $1,565.

April 23

-Assault – domestic violence – second degree – criminal mischief from Waller Street (residence/home). Damaged was a Ford F-150 mirrors and left side damage, 2001 Lexus IS300 windshield, 1995 Chevrolet C1500 and 2001 Honda Accord trunk lid, drivers window and rear glass valued at $3,989.97.

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was heroin 30.00 dosage/units, loaded needle with what appears to be heroin valued at $30.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess from Nabors Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 3.00 grams, Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.50 grams, 1 spoon with residue, Methamphetamine pipe and small baggies used to distribute narcotics valued at $53.

Pelham

April 18

-Found property from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (service/gas station). Lost was a pistol valued at $500.

April 19

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen other/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $111.03.

April 20

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was drugs valued at $499.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $100.

April 21

-Criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (other/unknown location). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $3,000.

-Found property from Parker Drive (field/woods). Destroyed/damaged was a safe valued at $300.

April 24

-Suicide threat from the 400 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was a pistol valued at $300.