Marriages for the week of May 2, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 19-23:
-Loyd Alexander Farmer to Reagan Rochelle Stapleton.
-Jeremy Lee Penwell to Amber Nycole Carlee.
-Larry Elliott Borders to Linda Howard Brodrecht.
-Samantha Michele Segars to Henry James Levi Seales.
-Briana Chantri Ele Brown to Saul Alejandro Martinez Villalobos.
-Jonathan Patrick Farr to Ashley Nicole Penhale.
-Danny Ray Chafin to Alicia Danielle Harris.
-Jessie Shannon Ingram to Trena Dawn Wells.
-Jeffrey Scott Crowley to Heather Jeanette Slater.
-Henry Lewis Bell to Camielle McLeroy Cole.
-Kimbrell Michelle Lee to Joseph Alexander Harrell Murdoch.
-David Brian Smith to Marilyn Rosell Vaughn.
-Clifford Daniel Hurley to Emily Renee Anderson.
-Jon Timothy Wallace to Natalie Helms Dill.
-Tironza Lynette Arnold to Timothy Gerald Williams.
-Christian Michael Coley to Alyssa Grace Amos.
-Andre Stephaun Barnes to Kala Jean Green.
-Christopher James Hollon to Renee Smith Myers.
-Wayne L. Bass to Shelby Lynn Dejka.
-Michael Anthony Trahan to Jessica Hope Siniard.
-Max Gregory Messer to Alayna Renay McLean.
Land transactions for the week of May 2, 2021
