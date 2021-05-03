Land transactions for the week of May 2, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from April 5-13:

April 5

-Ameris Bank to Proveer Holdings LLC, for $1,962,000, for Lot 2D-3A in Southerland Place Resurvey.

-Vault Investment Properties LLC to Stephen Daniel Harbison, for $270,000, for Lot 31 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-William M. Robbins to Classic American Homes Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 109 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.

-Keith A. Gobel to Martin D. Greenhalgh, for $601,000, for Lot 26 in Highland Ridge Subdivision.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Katrina Renee Huey, for $190,850, for Lot 52 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Cristy Parker to Tristen Gage Jenkins, for $115,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Yolanda F. Moore, for $462,279, for Lot 2043 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Regina Watts Bentley to Helen Randle, for $95,000, for Lot 1316 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Andrew Lee Moore, for $212,300, for Lot 88 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Noel Alejandro Perez Hernandez, for $206,740, for Lot 25 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.

-Sheri S. Durrett to James Harden, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Hoang Duc Mai to Thuy Diep Thi Mai, for $109,400, for Lot 19 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Reginald Delorean Grays, for $223,000, for Lot 28 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Robert N. McRae, for $356,110, for Lot 28 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Diandra Jordan, for $213,174, for Lot 23 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Jeremy Michael House to Jonathan David Sims, for $375,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Donald Horton to Phillip Lee Walters, for $65,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Paul N. Jones to Reagan Carpenter, for $252,500, for Lot 151 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Christopher Osborne, for $430,695, for Lot 2083 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jared Samuel Boleyn, for $365,595, for Lot 233 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Melissa B. Peterson to Jamie Scott Odom, for $385,000, for Lot 422 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase I.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Melissa Peterson, for $605,000, for Lot 901 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Sector A Final Plat.

-Terry Lee Hodgens to Terry Lee Hodgens, for $10 for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Bryon Rickard to John Robert Lewis, for $326,500, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Station.

-Brandon M. Zimmerman to Parker Bolen, for $369,000, for Lot 36 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Map.

-David W. Jackson to Andrew Madison Pittman, for $165,000, for Lot 69 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Christian L. McDonald to Sean Mahlon Gould, for $459,900, for Lot 14 in Cedars 2nd Sector.

-Rafael A. Dagnesses to William Sparks, for $399,900, for Lot 3128 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

Debra C. Varner to Anthony Levert Crutch, for $550,000, for Lot 96 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Jonathan A. Whiten to Steven P. Sengdara, for $256,000, for Lot 176 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Nadine H. Evans to Jordan Hutchens, for $170,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Cedric Maye to Sara Concepeion Sanchez Lopez, for $199,900, for Lot 155 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Preston E. Stone to Daniel W. Harpst, for $10,000, for Lots 13 and 14 in Ashton Woods 1st Phase.

-Darlene D. Hampton Hill to Robert K. Almgren, for $399,900, for Lot 2130 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Christopher S. Perkins to Baltic Avenue Partners LLC, for $87,300, for Lot 47 in Fairview.

-Fred Travis Cross to Jalyn Gibson Presley, for $440,000, for Lot 18 in Skyline Estates Second Sector Amended Map.

-Jessica K. Yother to John Frank Yother, for $262,600, for Lot 12 in Indian Valley Lake Estates 1st Sector.

-Newcastle Construction LLC to Robert Silas Pritchett, for $322,695, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Kimberly E. Baggett to Daniel J. White, for $480,000, for Lot 1119 in Eagle Point 11th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jacob Alan Vickerson, for $310,369, for Lot 107 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

April 6

-Nathan Fitts to Dylan Jake Hoover, for $285,000, for Lot 77 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gary Y. Hackney, for $319,000, for Lot 53 in Creekview Sector 1.

-David R. Dudchock to Tina Marie Taylor, for $212,000, for Lot 400 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Team Martin Investments LLC to William R. Homuth, for $199,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lois Burns to Vivian Peacock, for $249,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Record Plat.

-Deborah Decroes to Jonathan Hobson Holly, for $724,900, for Lot 768 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jeremy Black, for $217,542, for Lot 80 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Anthony L. Crutch to Noah M. Weaver, for $426,000, for Lot 274 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Gregory S. Pasqualini to Cameron D. Brooks, for $455,000, for Lot 46 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase I 1st Amended Plat.

-Charles L. McCollum to Charles L. McCollum, for $99,200, for Lot 25 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Mark Peeples to BDR Holdings LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Crossings.

-Caitlyn Brasfield to Bradley Baggett, for $173,000, for Lot 314 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Earl Witt, for $195,710, for Lot 61 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-S & C Family Partnership Ltd to Dominick Joseph Santoro, for $289,000, for Lot 6 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Tikaya Simone Adams, for $209,190, for Lot 79 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Andrew Page Reed to Christina Jo Tucker, for $325,000, for Lot 31 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.

-Sue Speegle Kilgore to Goodfellas Holding LLC, for $270,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kevin Palmer to James N. Washington, for $297,000, for Lot 235 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 1.

-Pamela S. Walker to John Joseph Sheldon, for $325,000, for Lot 5 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.

-Candis F. Brown to Michelle L. Gibbs, for $490,000, for Lot 20 in Heatherwood 4th Sector Resubdivision of Lots 18, 19 & 20.

-Stephanie A. Blount to Peng Hao Gao, for $145,000, for Lot 926 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-Lawrence Joshua Brasher to Britney M. Brasher, for $173,050, for Lot 1 in Poplar Cove Resub Division of Lot 1.

-Larry Ray Maples to Sarah L. Scott, for $222,400, for Lot 126 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15.

-Catherine M. Moore to Erik T. Hartwig, for $276,000, for Lot 4 in Meadowlark.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sue R. Sweatt, for $289,640, for Lot 135 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Jim B. Black to Nancy C. Worthington, for $350,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Suzanne L. Lusco to Charles J. Leslie, for $66,000, for Lot 24 in Maple Ridge.

-Kenneth Dwayne Kemper to Anthony Harley Miller, for $305,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Twyla Cline to Roberto Hernandez, for $174,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Stephenie M. Brook to Jason Daniel Robinson, for $545,000, for Lot 877 in Riverwoods Eight Sector Phase II Sector E.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joseph Earley, for $325,413, for Lot 103 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charlotte Ann Herbert, for $289,262, for Lot 105 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Ricky Chambless to Karen Helen Dyal, for $150,000, for Lot 26 in Carrington Section II Resurvey.

-Amazing Homes LLC to Douglas W. Coleman, for $199,000, for Lot 210 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Jeffrey Preston Mimbs to Corey Gauthier, for $234,900, for Lot 41 in Autumn Ridge.

-Roger D. Burnette to Ronald S. Davenport, for $240,000, for Lot 31 in Park Forest First Sector.

-Rose Marie Leopard to Jason O. Parson, for $135,000, for Lot 54 in Southern Hills.

-Robert G. Sorrell to John P. Day, for $595,000, for Lot 19-14 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jonathan Kyle Simmons to Javier Reyes, for $220,000, for Lot 451 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-George G. Hadgraft to Javier Mazzoni, for $247,500, for Lot 9AA in Stone Brook First Sector Resurvey of Lots 9A, 9B and 9C.

-Marian Elizabeth Spradley to Ibex HW 25 LLC, for $79,270, for Lots 6 and 7 in Crumes Map of Sterrett.

-Sean Lemley to Michael Raymond Belcher, for $485,500, for Lot 10 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10-13, 27, 31, 32 & 34-38.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Danielle Beaulieu, for $197,190, for Lot 101 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Mahbod Jahanbakhsh to Joshua Allan Price, for $380,000, for Lot 28 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 1.

-Joshua A. Price to Seyedkhalil Hosseini, for $181,500, for Lot 423 in Forest Lakes.

-Tommy F. Hurst to Adam Craig Bevis, for $304,900, for Lot 2 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie Nicole Fraley, for $164,274, for Lot 88 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Sebastian Lara Juarez, for $125,000, for Lot 35 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Resurvey of Lots 31, 32 and 33.

-Mark Lee Mullens to Judith L. Vercher, for $245,000, for Lot 21 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jeffrey D. Chisolm, for $534,494, for Lot 687 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Rudolph V. Dawson, for $192,150, for Lot 55 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

April 7

-Linda Stafford to Bruce Craig, for $489,000, for Lot 446 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.

-James K. Scott to Anthony Thomas Little, for $380,000, for Lot 16 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-LaTonya H. Allen to Fred Drew, for $749,900, for Lot 841 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Blaine Minton to Home Partners LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 6 in Spring Gate Sector One.

-Michele P. Davis to Matthew P. Davis, for $100, for Lot 2 in Morgan Potter Davis Family Subdivision.

-Macie Crumpton to Lauren Nicole Carrigan, for $127,000, for Lot 11 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-David Chubb to Delvon Ward, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Willow Glen.

-Grant J. Rockett to Pedro Rosales, for $140,000, for Lot 19 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Kimberly J. Peters to Mary H. Dahl, for $228,000, for Lot 166 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Connie V. Eaton to Connie V. Eaton, for $199,900, for Lot 8 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-John D. Allred to Kaitlyn Jones, for $389,500, for Lot 13 in Highlands 2nd Sector.

-Kevin Suttles to Jonathan Whiten, for $247,000, for Lot 26 in St. Charles Place Phase One Sector Two.

-Nancy W. Campbell to Richard A. Gallo, for $1,465,000, for Lot 106 in Shoal Creek.

-Amy Chapman McGehee to Kenneth Lee Park, for $335,000, for Lot 368 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-James Townley to Deborah Ruth Staton, for $20,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Beverly Hunter to Beverly Hunter, for $110,350, for Lot 21 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Lorene D. Hughes to Cortney Celeste Mixon, for $110,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Stephany L. Nix to Duane E. Nix, for $355,000 for Lot 3 in Nix Family Subdivision.

-Stephany L. Nix to Kristina D. Nix, for $329,000, for Lot 4 in Nix Family Subdivision.

-Lisa M. Dennis to Sherea Rachal, for $765,000, for Lot 36 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Thomas E. Reed, for $312,865, for Lot 1615 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $46,500, for Lot 201 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Leigh Michele Fuller to Charles Bruce Fuller, for $225,400, for Lot 19 in Chaparral 2nd Sector.

-Monica Gilmer Bittinger to Roger Alan Bittinger, for $210,200, for Lot 63 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition Resurvey of Part of Lot 44, Lots 45 thru 64.

-Kerry Letson Kelly Living Trust to Laurieann J. Craft, for $225,000, for Lot 22 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II Resurvey of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Dorothy L. Stephens to Maria Lemus, for $125,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 E.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Pelham to Shane Jones Enterprises LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 5 in Pelham Estates and Acreage Resurvey of Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Justin M. Perry, for $315,169, for Lot 101 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Pamela Mears to Laura Emily Sieck, for $178,000, for Lot 60 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.

-Sara Bahhat to LaTanya E. Lawson, for $224,000, for Lot 88 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jennifer L. Williams to Brian C. Nunley, for $280,000, for Lot 34 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Southfirst Bank to William Mason, for $32,000, for Lots 54 and 55 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-John Lemaster to Andrew Madden, for $229,000, for Lot 307 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase I.

-Laurieann J. Craft to Christopher Allen Barker, for $250,000, for Lot 341 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lot 215.

-Kerri Muglach Stroh to Patrick Bostene Stevens, for $269,900, for Lot 66 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Delton Nix to Delton Nix, for $427,100, for Lot 16 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.

-Georganne M. Perez to Michael W. Keller, for $296,500, for Lot 143 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Broadway Group LLC to KD Capital Investments LLC, for $1,710,000, for Lot 1 in Village Square.

-Kristen A. Bridges to Matthew F. Bridges, for $104,900, for Lot 39 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-William Scott Richardson to William Scott Richardson, for $1, for Lot 326 in Willow Oaks.

-Wesley D. Frandsen to Frank V. Brocato, for $495,000, for Lot 2 in Harris Estates Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Herman Smith to Michael L. Moats, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Debra L. Benefield to Charles Richard Benefield, for $500, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

April 8

-Darril Gene Armstrong to Barbara Armstrong, for $30,920, for Lot 1 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jon Andrew Jett, for $398,108, for Lot 320 in Willow Oaks.

-Larry Douglas Alford to Benjamin J. Ratliff, for $360,000, for Lot 404 in Eagle Point 4th Sector.

-Judith E. Arthur to Sana F. Yasein, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in High Ridge Village Phase 6 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Dean Berry, for $258,030, for Lot 13 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Barbara J. Bottom to Jarmaine Clancy, for $650,000, for Lot 275 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Kathy Thomas Durrett to Vernon Thomas, for $40,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Monica Garcia to Zack Taylor Harrison, for $291,000, for Lot 50 in Wagon Trace.

-Heather A. Hartline to Ashton Cole Medders, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-James C. Caldwell to Cana Real Estate LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 171 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Bryan K. Pate, for $524,033, for Lot 509 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Bradley W. Gardner to Olivia Anne Caltagirone, for $360,000, for Lot 25 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Kenneth R. Rainwater to Michael Dulin, for $250,000, for Lot 29 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Lisa W. Johnson to Oliver Brown, for $549,000, for Lot 55 in Willowbrook.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 847 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Donna Washington, for $622,743, for Lot 1235 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-Emogene Jean Argo Adams Revocable Trust to Stacy Wade Adams, for $931,500, for Lot 16 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Donald J. Domazet to Alex Elizabeth Bemis, for $290,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Beeswax Investment Properties LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Shannon Hayslip to Shannon Hayslip, for $502,000, for Lot 1217 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.

-R C Birmingham LLC to Matthew Thomas Moses, for $183,410, for Lot 64 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Cheryl R. Bumpus to Cheryl R. Bumpus, for $312,080, for Lot 50 in Courtside at Brook Highland.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kurt Rasmon Thomas, for $291,085, for Lot 12 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Abdeljalil Saghini, for $298,985, for Lot 3 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Randall Stacy, for $259,485, for Lot 4 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Joel T. Connelly to Jonathan Snively, for $262,700, for Lot 2099 in Old Cahaba V Fifth Addition.

-Marion D. Thomas to Roy A. Hail, for $25,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Roger D. Rader to Eulalio Rena Orozco, for $18,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Jared Properties Terry Evans, for $12,500, for Lot 320 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Zen Properties LLC to Elvia Ruiz, for $29,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Randolph S. Criss to Dakotah B. Weeks, for $165,500, for Lot 162 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

April 9

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jessica Rene Keith, for $191,394, for Lot 89 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Sara Gregory, for $183,810, for Lot 71 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shon Diguglielmo, for $177,370, for Lot 60 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Matthew Dawkins, for $385,801, for Lot 2077 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Patrik Guertler, for $468,090, for Lot 2085 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Christopher Dane Estes to Kayla Michelle Wunderlich, for $275,000, for Lot 27 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Katina M. Digiorgio to Peyton Garrett Welch, for $331,000, for Lot 116 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Patricia Jean Renneker to Jon P. Randall, for $399,500, for Lot 240 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Gayle Belcher to Sam Miller, for $600,000, for Lot 25 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dana Joe Bowen, for $973,653, for Lot 1121 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Mareno Construction LLC to Jeffrey W. Hymer, for $499,985, for Lot 2 in Libs Corner Resubdivision.

-Brook Highland Center I LLC to Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, for $1,750,000, for Lots 3 and 5 in Jessica Ingrams Map.

-Vicki L. Riley to Brian Higgins, for $375,000, for Lot 2227 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition Resurvey of Lots 2223 through 2230.

-Gregory Biddle to Thea Camille Smith, for $245,000, for Lot 23 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Jemison Mortgage & Trust Company Inc. to Chris A. Cale, for $150,000, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Danny W. Parker to James Sean Stuart, for $80,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-University Associates Inc. to Oak Park Heights Apartments LLC, for $2,505,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Susan Murphree Graham to Peyton Knighten, for $85,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

April 12

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sammy J. Campisi, for $454,033, for Lot 132 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James T. Mclendon, for $454,257, for Lot B-142 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Lesley Comeau to Phanuel M. Kavita, for $228,000, for Lot 6-83 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Michael T. Dotson to Michael T. Dotson, for $99,900, for Lot 232 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Jennifer Monique Pilkerton Boyd to Michael S. Osborn, for $187,000, for Lot 68 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Cassie Jones to James Chadwick Towns, for $125,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Sylasha C. Peterson to Michael Walton, for $195,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square.

-Leslie V. Lucas to Chetnaben Patel, for $40,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 North, Range 12 East.

-Benjamin Powell Lamar to Tommy Yiu Wai Fung, for $147,500, for Lot 23 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shunda D. Manning, for $332,590, for Lot 65 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Caleb Blake Jarvis, for $287,750, for Lot 52 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anne Alexandria Gamble, for $347,900, for Lot 50 in Creeview Sector 1.

-Parade Home Builders Inc. to Charles A. Streich, for $160,000, for Lot 19 in Southlake First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cardella Walker, for $227,900, for Lot 7 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Scott M. Keller to Christopher Young, for $297,000, for Lot 31 in Hunter Hills Phase Tow.

-Builder Systems LLC to Jonathan Brad Smith, for $388,062, for Lot 652 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-T&G Holdings II LLC to Olympic Fence Inc., for $165,000, for Lot 2 in Mission Hills Road Subdivision.

-Beth Wyatt to Alex Collins, for $285,900, for Lot 20 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector Final Plat.

-Dorothy Mae Rothenstin to Mark Rothenstine, for $150,000, fo rLot 50 in Wynlake Phase III Resurvey of Lots 49 & 50.

-Red Sparrow Investments LLC to Russell F. Dulaney, for $183,500, for Lot 1 in Arden Subdivision.

-Alabama Land Partners LLC to Michael W. Taunton, for $155,100, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jaime H. Murphree to Kimberly June Peters, for $225,000, for Lot 5 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Iris Vanesa Mancia Hercules, for $179,060, for Lot 54 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Blake T. Billings, for $472,449, for Lot 166 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Kory J. Dahlen, for $433,453, for Lot 489 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nakia Lamonte Johnson, for $456,605, for Lot 696 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Logan Davis to Christopher Lee Davis, for $218,000, for Lot 21 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-Ronald Holtorf to Robert K. Holt, for $310,000, for Lot 32 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2 Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Joel Elisha Fuller, for $189,430, for Lot 16 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Thomas Cary Marriott to Ronald Lewis, for $368,500, for Lot 34 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-Rebecca Hollene Stevens Laney to Brooke A. Barker, for $240,000, for Lot 109 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Georgina Nyambura Price, for $177,408, for Lot 52 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kelli N. Long, for $193,420, for Lot 91 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-George Frederick Allers to Monique M. Silas, for $357,000 ,for Lot 713 in Windstone Phase VII.

-Amanda K. James to Alyce Lee Pastor, for $159,000, for Lot 50 in Ashley Brook.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael L. Gunter, for $644,528, for Lot 419 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to Grater Homes and Design LLP, for $25,000, for Lot 28 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Steven B. Cowart to Linda Simons, for $352,000, for Lot 31 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brittany Tanner, for $284,940, for Lot 45 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Providence Marie Murphrey to Charles Murphrey, for $10,000, for Lot 822 in Highland Lakes 8th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Courtney White, for $334,105, for Lot 2 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keawana Latrice Pugh, for $327,365, for Lot 5 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Alan Chandler to Alan Chandler, for $10,000, for Lot 3220 in Riverchase Country Club 32 Addition.

-Molly M. Wolfe to Taylor Wolfe, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Woodford a Subdivision of Inverness Amended Plat.

-David Gulledge to Adrian Gonzalo Alcaino, for $136,000, for Lot 1 in Josephs Subdivision.

-J & R Properties LLC to Torrealba Territories LLC, for $73,500, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Lene G. Wormley-Lanier to Tom H. Stubbs, for $420,000, for Lot 8 in Barkley Square.

-Angela D. Irwin to Robert Irwin, for $50,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

April 13

-James E. McFarland to Malkow Family Trust, for $250,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Paula Laneave Holly to John William Stewart, for $300,000, for Lot 560 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 & 557-561.

-Donald Robert Watters to Michael L. McBride, for $187,500, for Lot 22 in Thompson Plantation.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jolene Brooks, for $228,660, for Lot 44 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $75,000, for Lot 217 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Glenda Sandlin Brock, for $448,667, for Lot 4006 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Gary H. Wilkins to Henry Gary Wilkins, for $552,390, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Allison Maza to Boris Y. Shoykhet, for $565,000, for Lot 106 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Joseph Berry to Jason Shell, for $1,200, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Hobart W. Shaw to Kelly Shaw Nielson, for $75,715, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert B. Melton to Robert B. Melton, for $80,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Ellen B. Watson Revocable Trust to Josh Taylor, for $40,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Krista L. Barrows to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $344,000, for Lot 13 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Janyce M. Huff to Robert P. Huff, for $280,900, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West First Addition.

-Matthew B. Akins to Kyle C. Akins, for $10, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Jessica Adams Traywick to Lashumbra Hunter, for $210,000, for Lot 68 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Shirley I. Hall to Clay P. Myers, for $275,000, for Lot 20 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-Iveta N. Champion to William W. Masters, for $435,000, for Lot 43 in Southlake Cove.

-Kimberly Lynn Hopkins to Anita Roland Latta, for $293,550, for Lot 10 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Rebecca Joyce Lamonica to Tristian R. Yancy, for $86,400, for Lot 3 in Arden Subdivision.

-Terry D. Beckham to Terry D. Beckham, for $645,600, for Lot 141 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-John Truman Thurber to Bethany L. Chappell, for $366,000, for Lot 13 in Helena Station.

-Charles E. Davis to Charles E. Davis, for $5,000, for Lot 50 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.