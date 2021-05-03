Gelene O. Redmon

Gelene O. Redmon, age 81 passed away Thursday, April 29, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is preceded by her parents, R.J. and Gladys Owens; brothers, David Owens (Eunice) and Kenneth Owens (Kayren).

Gelene is survived by her sons, Barry Redmon and Bryan Redmon (Starla); daughter, Lane Cooner (Jeremy); grandsons, Justin Redmon and Jathan Redmon (Nicole); granddaughters, Julia Redmon, Megan Adams (Dustin), and Lesley Irvin (Jason); six great grandchildren; brother Jerry Owens; nieces, Jena Evanko (Chris) and Jamie Owens; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation held at the Charter Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, May 4 from 1-3 p.m. There will be a graveside service held in the Helena City Cemetery at 4 p.m.