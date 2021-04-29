Shelby County Schools announce 2021 summer feeding program

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Schools Child Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children (18 years of age and younger) without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Meals may be picked up at the following locations from 10-10:30 a.m. (Please call your local school by 9:30 a.m. if you wish to pick-up a meal).

June 2 – June 15

-Calera Middle

June 2 – June 30

-Calera High

-Calera Elementary

-Chelsea High

-Forest Oaks Elementary

-Helena High

-Helena Intermediate

-Montevallo High

-Oak Mountain Elementary

-Oak Mountain High

-Shelby County High

-Vincent High

June 7 – June 24

-Calera Intermediate

-Elvin Hill Elementary

-Helena Elementary

-Montevallo Elementary

-Oak Mountain Intermediate

-Vincent Elementary

All schools offering enrichments activities will provide meals to students during the day or before they leave the school campus.

Cash or checks will not be accepted. Visitor meals and a la carte will not be sold. For more information, call the Child Nutrition Program at 205-682-6531.