Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – After a successful event on April 3, Helena’s Old Town Live concert series is returning on May 8 and will feature Motown and bluegrass music.

According to Helena City Councilmember and HOTboard liaison Laura Joseph, the board came up with the theme and decided to call the event “Mo-n-Grass.”

“After the last event went so well we wanted to continue that momentum and encourage more people to come out and enjoy the area,” Joseph said. “We had a tremendous response to the first event, and everyone has just been so incredibly supportive. Hopefully that upward trajectory will continue and make a real economic impact for the area.”

Musical artists that will be featured include II Da Max, a Motown group, and bluegrass band Mountain Grass Unit. There is also a special performance planned by the Helena High School jazz band that will kick off the event.

As with the first Old Town Live, the city is hoping to capitalize on the area’s designation as an entertainment district, which allows guests of the area to carry alcoholic beverages outside while they are in the confines of the district.

The hope is that having people come down to the area will provide for increase in sales for the restauraunts and businesses that sit there.

“The great thing about this is that people can always walk up to the businesses and get their Togo cups, and enjoy the area,” Joseph said. “We are hoping that people will choose to come down there and be amongst it. “

Old Town Live will take place at the Helena Amphitheatre on May 8, with the festivities beginning at 1 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and is family-friendly for those who want to bring everyone out.More information about the event can be found on the Helena Old Town Facebook page.