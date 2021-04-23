Westover Day in the Park to return May 1

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

WESTOVER — The city of Westover will get to experience its own slice of normalcy Saturday, May 1 with the return of Westover Day in the Park.

Like so many other events, Westover Day was canceled in 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic, and this will be the second such event to be held.

Westover Park will serve as the backdrop for the community event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, a bouncy house, food trucks, popcorn and ice cream. Vendors will not be charged a fee.

“I’m excited that we’re all going to get to be together again and to host Westover Day in the Park,” said City Councilmember Susan Lane. “I’m looking forward to citizens being back together again.”

The day follows the first Westover Business Alliance luncheon to be held in person since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more information about Westover Day, call 205-678-3375, ext. 1 or email pzadmin@westoveralabama.org. Applications may be found at Westoveralabama.org or on the city’s Facebook page.