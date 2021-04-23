April 23, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 12-16:

-Austin Raines to Katherine Hairston.

-Maria Alexandrovna Matiouchin to Jonathan Patrick Lejeune.

-Timothy Love Mitchell to Lisa Grater Philen.

-Daniel Jaime Sexton to Christen Diane Fulmer Maddaloni.

-Jessie Blake Williamson to Lauren Michelle Grulkowski.

-Safal Khanal to Ismarika Siwakoti.

-Victoria Ann Molina to Dennis Mitchell Vinzant.

-Antoinette Rochelle Dupas to Davonte Laquan Austin.

-Gregory Garrett Leach Fuller to Kaitlin Scotch Clemmer.

-Michael Keith Gay to Kelli Melissa Moore.

-Allen Lee Perrin to Kayla Lashay Greene.

-J. Randall King to Amanda Joy Neville.

-Sarah Marie Simar to Jeffery Keith Raley.

-Phillip Alexander Malatesta to Alison Rebekah Brock.

-Joel Summer to Tess Hollis Andriatti.

-Taravia Jones to Benjamin Daniels.

-Olivia Carolyn Parker to Lisa Berenice Hogg.

-Douglas Eugene Sims to Cassie Aleisha Lindsey.

-Daniel Woodrow Oldham to Jacquelynn Michele Berry.

-Anna Beth Boehme to Daniel Wesley Jacob Young.

-Tiffany Shiree Alexander to James Matthew Smitherman.

-Abbie Brooke Morrison to Charles Edward Garner.

-Christian Lee Decker to Janet Elaine Williams.

-Joshua Collin Spears to Lindsey Taylor Greer.

-Ryne Bartlett Harrison to Elisabeth Anne Ray.

-Michael Dechaun Parker to Taneia Mochea James.

-Sara Nicole Tidwell to Thomas Leland Yarbrough.

-Hayden Joseph Hill to Anna Phoenix Mollette.

-Dade Elle Smith to Akashya Lace Clements.

-Colleen Marie Thompson to Michael Alexander Kenny.

