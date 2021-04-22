April 22, 2021

File

Road closure planned for railroad crossing work in Calcis

By Staff Reports

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALCIS – Weather permitting, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, Norfolk Southern Railroad will rework the crossing on Alabama 25 in Calcis, located near the 154-mile marker.

An alternative route detour will be in place following U.S. 231, U.S. 280, Alabama 119 and U.S. 78, ALDOT announced.

Signs will be placed at the crossing at least 24 hours in advance of the closing, advising motorists of the date of the closing.

The crossing will be re-opened on Wednesday, April 28, before 6 p.m.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

