Oak Mountain State Fair returns for 2021

PELHAM – After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020, the Oak Mountain State Fair will return for three weeks beginning on April 23.

This will be one of the first major events that Oak Mountain Amphitheatre will host following a prolonged hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to bring the Oak Mountain State Fair back this year,” said John Ruffino, a partner with Red Mountain Entertainment. “We know that people are excited to get outdoors and have some fun with their friends and families.”

Attendees at this year’s event will include rides and attractions such as the Mega Drop, Pharaoh’s Fury, Mach 3, Himalaya and the Blitzer roller coaster.

Ruffino also said that favorites like the Banana Derby, which features monkey jockeys riding dogs in a race, would make a return. Additionally, there will be child-friendly rides, and the traditional fair foods that guests have come to expect.

Dates for this year’s fair are April 23-25, April 28-May 2 and May 5-9. Parking is free each day of the event and admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 35 inches tall.Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on the Wednesday through Friday dates, and at noon on the Saturday and Sunday dates. The fair closes at 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, and at 11:30 p.m. on weekends.

Ruffino said that they have planned ahead for pandemic-related precautions and are taking every opportunity to make the fair a safe place for families.

After having to cancel the 2020 event, Red Mountain Entertainment is hoping to help provide a safe return to activities with the state fair, and upcoming concerts at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre this summer. The venue will thoroughly follow all state and local guidelines in an effort to create a safe and comfortable environment for fans to return to live music and events,” he explained.

More information about the event can be found at Oakmountainstatefair.com