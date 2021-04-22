April 22, 2021

Pictured are Sallie Lawshe, Dedra Cahela, Lynn Horton, Tammy Lyles, Bonnie Atchison, Sherry Atkinson, Alex Likis-James (speaker), Angie Driskell, Agnes Poole, Pam Johnson. (Stacy Walkup / For the Reporter)

Novella Club hears from Blanket Fort Hope CEO

By Staff Reports

Published 11:18 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On April 15, 2021, the Novella Club of Columbiana had their monthly meeting, which was the first in a while due to the pandemic.

The program was presented by Alexa Likis-James, CEO and cofounder of Blanket Fort Hope. This nonprofit organization focuses on restoration and hope for every child survivor of human trafficking through access to essential services, compassionate care and a loving Christian witness, believing every child survivor can find restoration to live productive, healthy, and hope-filled lives.

For more information, visit their website at Blanketforthope.org.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries