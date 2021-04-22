C Spire begins construction in Helena, Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA — C Spire Fiber is accepting consumer pre-orders now and has already begun construction for its ultra-fast, fiber-based Gigabit internet access and related services in the North Shelby County cities of Helena and Pelham with Alabaster expected to start soon.

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, began construction on the next-generation technology in February in four fiberhoods in the two towns with plans to pass thousands of homes covering 30 more fiberhoods over the next several months. In addition to the residential fiber, C Spire will also be bringing fiber internet to businesses in parts of these cities as well.

The three cities, which are suburbs of Birmingham, are the latest Alabama markets in line for the ultra-fast broadband services from C Spire Fiber. The company already has rolled out service in the Jasper and Trussville markets and is expected to announce additional markets soon, including the cities of Northport and Tuscaloosa and the unincorporated areas of Tuscaloosa and Mobile counties.

In January 2021, C Spire announced a $1 billion investment to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements, and about $500 million is scheduled to be spent on fiber expansion in Alabama over a five-year period. C Spire’s deployment of all-fiber symmetrical infrastructure and ultra-fast broadband internet helps attract industry and improve Alabamians’ quality of life.

Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home stated, “We understand high-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for Helena, Pelham and Alabaster. Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications. That’s good news as our Fiber Fast initiative continues.” Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business added, “C Spire fiber internet has been a difference maker for thousands of business customers in our footprint. High-speed connectivity and uptime for businesses is crucial in our world today no matter the size of the business.”

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire also is actively seeking interest from other Alabama communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm’s crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption.

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and state leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through state funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

C Spire Fiber is actively soliciting residents who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner demand to drive adoption. Consumers can place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at Cspire.com/fiber.

Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99-percent reliability.

Local government leaders lauded C Spire’s decision to invest in the future of Helena and Pelham. “Fast, dependable and affordable broadband is critical to quality of life, home values and new jobs in our city,” said Helena Mayor J. Brian Puckett. “We appreciate C Spire choosing Pelham for this game-changing infrastructure investment,” said Pelham Mayor Gary W. Waters.

Helena, Pelham and Alabaster residents who want the suite of services from C Spire Fiber should go to Cspire.com/alfiber.