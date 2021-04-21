Interstellar Crawfish Fest brings community together

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The weather was perfect as pounds of crawfish boiled and families enjoyed the smooth music at Interstellar Ginger Beer’s Crawfish Festival on April 17.

This event was a kickoff for spring, and served as a great way to get people out enjoying the fresh air and company of others, according to Owner Shane Kelly.

“With the pandemic beginning to let go of its hold on everyone, we wanted to be able to get together and have everyone come together and hang out outside,” Kelly said. “We wanted to get some fresh crawfish boiling, have live music and provide an outlet for people to come out and do something.”

Around 2 p.m. guests started arriving at the brewery where they were greeted with the fresh smell of boiling crawfish and other foods.

“We have a nice safe space where people can get together and enjoy themselves, while also being safely spread out,” Kelly said. “We have ways for children to enjoy themselves, and at the same time parents can grab a drink from our bar and get some food.”

As many options were limited for community recreation over the past year, the brewery wanted to create a traditional event that the guests would find as a comforting way to welcome the spring season back.

There were three live musical acts for the event which included Anna Hope, Zac Andrews and Ryan Flynt, who each played a two-hour set for the guests with a wide variety of musical genres represented throughout their sets.

Kelly said that this was an event that the brewery likes to host in some form each year. He said that he invites his good friend Cooper Wilkins to come and boil the crawfish for the guests. They estimated that they ended up feeding over 150 people within a three-hour time frame.

The food was well received by guests as well, as many smiling faces could be seen throughout the venue snapping open their crawfish and washing it down with the many different beers that the brewery offers.

Guests were also offered some light recreation, as Interstellar offered games like corn hole and axe throwing which provided some extra entertainment throughout the day.

The event appeared to achieve the goal that Kelly set of getting people together, and creating a hub for community gatherings.

“We believe that since we have opened we have been a hub for the community to get together and hang out outside,” he explained. “With the pandemic beginning to relinquish its hold on everyone, an event like this will help everyone get out and be in the company of others.”

