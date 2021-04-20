Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 18, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 25-31:

March 25

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 300 block of Oak Meadow Drive, Leeds.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana. Cash totaling $879.14 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

March 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6600 block of Walt Drive at Life Storage, Birmingham. A lock for a storage locker valued at $81.75 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Menacing from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Timber Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Shelby Forest Court, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett. Money totaling $2,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 2100 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. An AC unit, Stihl weed trimmer, Stihl chainsaw, 40-foot metal ladder and small miscellaneous tools were stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea. $4,800 was stolen from a savings account.

-Stalking from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. Fraudulent charges were made totaling $2,160.

March 27

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A clear liquid in a syringe believed to be a controlled substance and a single-use syringe were confiscated.

-Noise complaint from the 5900 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Leaving scene of accident, property damage from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. An ornamental iron mailbox post and mailbox valued at $500 were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2800 block of Pahokee Trace, Birmingham. A trash can was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A window air conditioning unit valued at $404 was stolen.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Juvenile incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Vehicle fire from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Chuck E. Cheese, 4647 U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

March 28

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Injured animal from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence second degree from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Runaway juvenile from the 99 block of Youth Drive, Westover.

-Missing person from AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 25 West, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal trespass from the 17000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

March 29

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Old Brook Place, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected Xanax (0.3 gram) was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. An underground cable box was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A windshield valued at $450 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Toyota Camry valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large, animal bite from the 900 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of New Hope Mountain Road, Pelham. A card was counterfeited.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. On Cloud Flow shoes valued at $130, Mizuno shoes valued at $140, Mizuno shoes valued at $130, Nike Air Prestos valued at $130, Hoka Arahi shoes valued at $70 and a mirror valued at $60 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A kayak was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A patio set including two reclining chairs and a square glass-top table valued at $150 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Theft of property second degree from the 15000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A Harmony acoustic guitar valued at $1,000, Harmony bass guitar valued at $500, guitar valued at $100, antique toy cards (40 count of unknown value), a lap harp (unknown value) and various tools valued at $200 were stolen.

March 30

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A catalytic converter was stolen.

-Theft of property from Wixford Trace, Alabaster. Suboxone strips (30 count) were stolen.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

-Civil dispute from the 20 block of Ridge Lane, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 and Alabama 145, Shelby. Meth (.01 gram), fentanyl/methamphetamine (.48 gram), Sumatriptan (two count, 100-milligram tablets), two metal smoking pipes and miscellaneous paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Nissan Murano was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 3200 block of North Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of New Hope Mountain Road, Pelham. An unemployment claim was forged.

-Identity theft from the 3500 block of Meadow Brook Circle, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.

March 31

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A kiosk screen was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Pink Package Store, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-DUI from the 100 block of Hunters Lane, Vandiver.

-Menacing from Gilmore Nicks Circle and Vasser Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of North River Drive, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Money totaling $60,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lake Chelsea Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Cheshire Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road at Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Acura MDX valued at $500 was damaged.

-Child custody dispute from McDonald’s at 4625 U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from U.S. 280 East and Key Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Miscellaneous hand and power tools were stolen, and a gas tank on a scrap vehicle was damaged.

-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2500 block of Magnolia Place, Birmingham. A Leatherman multitool knife valued at $175, Klarus flashlight valued at $75 and a first aid kit valued at $15 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, forgery from the 500 block of Bishop Lane, Indian Springs. A check was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea (Hughes Home).

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.