Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 18, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 25-31:
March 25
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 300 block of Oak Meadow Drive, Leeds.
-Theft of property from the 300 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana. Cash totaling $879.14 was stolen.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.
March 26
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6600 block of Walt Drive at Life Storage, Birmingham. A lock for a storage locker valued at $81.75 was stolen.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.
-Incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.
-Menacing from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Harassment from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Timber Trail, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 1300 block of Shelby Forest Court, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett. Money totaling $2,500 was stolen.
-Theft of property, burglary from the 2100 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. An AC unit, Stihl weed trimmer, Stihl chainsaw, 40-foot metal ladder and small miscellaneous tools were stolen.
-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea. $4,800 was stolen from a savings account.
-Stalking from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. Fraudulent charges were made totaling $2,160.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett. Money totaling $2,500 was stolen.
-Incident from the 1300 block of Shelby Forest Court, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Timber Trail, Chelsea.
March 27
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A clear liquid in a syringe believed to be a controlled substance and a single-use syringe were confiscated.
-Noise complaint from the 5900 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.
-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Leaving scene of accident, property damage from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. An ornamental iron mailbox post and mailbox valued at $500 were damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2800 block of Pahokee Trace, Birmingham. A trash can was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A window air conditioning unit valued at $404 was stolen.
-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene.
-DUI from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.
-Juvenile incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.
-Vehicle fire from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from Chuck E. Cheese, 4647 U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $3,000 was stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
March 28
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.
-Injured animal from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.
-Domestic violence second degree from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.
-Runaway juvenile from the 99 block of Youth Drive, Westover.
-Missing person from AL Youth Drive, Westover.
-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 25 West, Columbiana.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal trespass from the 17000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.
March 29
-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Old Brook Place, Birmingham.
-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected Xanax (0.3 gram) was confiscated.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. An underground cable box was damaged.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A windshield valued at $450 was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Toyota Camry valued at $10,000 was stolen.
-Allowing dogs to run at large, animal bite from the 900 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.
-Identity theft from the 400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of New Hope Mountain Road, Pelham. A card was counterfeited.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. On Cloud Flow shoes valued at $130, Mizuno shoes valued at $140, Mizuno shoes valued at $130, Nike Air Prestos valued at $130, Hoka Arahi shoes valued at $70 and a mirror valued at $60 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A kayak was recovered.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A patio set including two reclining chairs and a square glass-top table valued at $150 were stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).
-Theft of property second degree from the 15000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A Harmony acoustic guitar valued at $1,000, Harmony bass guitar valued at $500, guitar valued at $100, antique toy cards (40 count of unknown value), a lap harp (unknown value) and various tools valued at $200 were stolen.
-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).
March 30
-Theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A catalytic converter was stolen.
-Theft of property from Wixford Trace, Alabaster. Suboxone strips (30 count) were stolen.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.
-Civil dispute from the 20 block of Ridge Lane, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 and Alabama 145, Shelby. Meth (.01 gram), fentanyl/methamphetamine (.48 gram), Sumatriptan (two count, 100-milligram tablets), two metal smoking pipes and miscellaneous paraphernalia were confiscated.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Nissan Murano was damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 3200 block of North Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.
-Identity theft from the 400 block of New Hope Mountain Road, Pelham. An unemployment claim was forged.
-Identity theft from the 3500 block of Meadow Brook Circle, Birmingham.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.
March 31
-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A kiosk screen was damaged.
-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Pink Package Store, Birmingham.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.
-DUI from the 100 block of Hunters Lane, Vandiver.
-Menacing from Gilmore Nicks Circle and Vasser Drive, Montevallo.
-Harassment from the 0 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of North River Drive, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Money totaling $60,000 was stolen.
-Incident from the 100 block of Lake Chelsea Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Cheshire Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road at Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Acura MDX valued at $500 was damaged.
-Child custody dispute from McDonald’s at 4625 U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Agency assist from U.S. 280 East and Key Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Miscellaneous hand and power tools were stolen, and a gas tank on a scrap vehicle was damaged.
-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2500 block of Magnolia Place, Birmingham. A Leatherman multitool knife valued at $175, Klarus flashlight valued at $75 and a first aid kit valued at $15 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree, forgery from the 500 block of Bishop Lane, Indian Springs. A check was stolen.
-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea (Hughes Home).
-Theft of property from the 5300 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 11, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 18-24: March 18 -Harassment... read more