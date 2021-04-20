Pelham Palooza in the Park to return May 15

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham has announced that the Pelham Palooza in the Park will return on May 15 on the trail system outside of the Pelham Recreation Center.

This comes after the city had to cancel the event back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of last year’s cancellation this will be the sixth annual Palooza for the city.

This year’s event will have the theme “Embrace the Outdoors – Southern Style,” and will feature a number of offerings for guests including a variety of food trucks, vendors and live music.

Musical acts for this year’s event includes The Billy Gant Band and Lady Divine and the Business.

There will be activities for children including “interactive experience hosted by the Pelham Public Library featuring story time, science shows and bubbles! Amazing Kids will host a paint project and the KultureCity’s Sensory Activation Vehicle will be on-site,” according to the city.

The Palooza will kick off at 10 a.m. on May 15. There event is free to attend, and has free parking for guests.

More information about the event can be found at Pelhampalooza.live.