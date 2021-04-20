April 20, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 5-9:

-Robert Edward Catalano to Kristin Haley Frazier.

-Kristen Dreon Acton to David Todd Dorrough.

-Larry Lee Hall to Annie Rea Hall.

-Ashleigh Marie Collins to Joseph Ormand Burnett.

-Zayd Emad Ghabayen to Ashton Brooke Ingram.

-Courtney Nicole Gober to Joseph Grant Gardner.

-William Alan Boutwell to Stacy Fowler.

-James Cody Moore to Tianna Marie Edwards.

-Graham Bennett Powell to Laura Kinleigh Sellers.

-Brandon Joseph Cochran to Katelynn Elise Nance.

-Bradley Dennis Huff to Bethany Harper Lawley.

-Stephen Holland Stritikus to Angela Higdon Davis.

-Kaye England Heard to James Stephen Parrish.

-Stephen Larry Horton to Kacie Joy White.

-Tashira Katrice Harris to Quintin Moody.

-Lloyd Calvin Thrash to Staci Renita Hayes.

-Jeffrey Paul Knipping to Miranda Sue Carter.

-Howard Tucker Hallmark to Anthony James Hamilton.

-Benjamin Dwayne Jones to Courtney Francis Marie Barnes.

-Shawnkitta Shardell Moore to Michael Leron Cathey.

-Robert Olon Jackson to Brittany Hanks Jackson.

-James Byrum Tate to Candacey Ann Riddle.

-Caleb Ray Barnett to Jessica Marie Lawley.

-Justin Blake Smith to Elissa Marie Rary.

-Michael William Chelewski to Kimberly Sandord Miller.

-Zachary Michael Morton to Courtney Wooten.

-Tiffany Morgan Kirkland to Joseph Allen Sasser.

-Jeremy Deanfous Miles to Dannee Loren Hunter.

-Donnie Due Contorno to Heather Marie McKinney.

