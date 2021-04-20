Arrest reports for the week of April 18, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 5-12:

Alabaster

April 5

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance.

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Melissa Lea Schoonover, 44, of Chandler, Texas, receiving stolen property first degree.

-Michael Brandon Lawley, 24, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

April 6

-Jeffery Joseph Fisher Jr., 36, of Montevallo, criminal trespass third degree.

April 7

-Fernando Alexis Armenta Romero, 25, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Karla Gianine Fuentes Gonzales, 21, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Fred W. Jackson, 51, of Alabaster, rape first degree (two counts), assault with bodily injuries.

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Alabaster, theft of property third degree.

April 9

-Haley Ann Dimas Camacho, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 18, of Montevallo, attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Joseph Emanuel Willis, 45, of Springville, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, probation violation.

-Pearlneisha Chantrell Johnson, 27, of Montgomery, hold for other agency.

-Lori Bridget Hubert, 26, of Westover, bail jumping second degree—Columbiana P.D.

-Danny Joe Cunningham, 68, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

April 10

-Toren Marquel Wade, 19, of Helena, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 19, of Helena, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.

April 11

-Taliyah Nyece Wright, 23, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Emilio Valdez, 53, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Jarad Rasean Beasley, 32, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (four counts).

-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 48, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree, fleeing or attempting to elude, public intoxication.

-Michael John Waldrop, 29, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Jasmine Harvill, 20, alias writ of arrest.

Calera

April 5

-Randy Shupe, 63, of McCalla, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Carrie Suzanne Spain, 43, of Tallassee, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Robert Brian Wooten, 49, of Shelby, failure to appear (three counts).

-Wanda Michelle Johnson, 43, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Isaiah Joshua Martinez, 20, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).

-Allen Dwight Horton, 22, of Columbiana, probation revocation (four counts).

-Tabatha Marie Horn, 40, of Clanton, failure to appear.

April 6

-Johnny Lowell Wills, 37, of Vincent, DUI-any substance, possession of a concealed weapon without permit, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Clint Edward Moore, 52, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

April 7

-Wilson Randy Glenn, 69, of Columbiana, simple assault.

-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Calera, agency assist.

-Brian Oliver Smith, 47, of Athens, Alabama, court commitment order.

-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 34, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Joshua Martin Nickles, 30, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

April 8

-Deshuandra Deaquanita Gentry, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Timothy Deece Shane Ellison, 30, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

April 9

-Justina Leona Stafford, 33, of Thorsby, failure to appear.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 18, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

April 10

-Austin Caleb Lollar, 20, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Juan Jaques Waters, 24, of Fort Walton, Florida, DUI-alcohol.

-Terrance Vashon Boykins, 24, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Mallory Brooke LaGrone, 21, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

April 11

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, of Calera, failure to appear.

April 12

-Minnie Latrice Marsh, 40, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 48, of Alabaster, failure to appear (five counts).

Helena

April 7

-Brandi Asquire Alholwani, 37, harassment-family.

-Sydnee Adrianna Green, 28, outside agency warrant arrest.

April 11

-Kenneth George Howell, 55, harassment-family.

-Sherry McGhee Howell, 55, harassment-family.

-Heverto Ivan Sanchez, 18, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Montevallo

April 7

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution and PI appears in public place under the influence.

April 8

-Herman Emile Purnell, public peace-DC disorderly conduct.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess.

April 9

-Brayden Kyle Lawley, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

April 6

-Terry Johnson, 56, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Denver Collins, 38, of Jemison, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Lloyd Smith, 28, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

April 7

-Sydnee Green, 28, of Helena, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.

-Karla Fuentes Gonzales, 21, of Alabaster, traffic-speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic-ST switched tag and traffic-display of invalid insurance.

April 8

-Michael Johnson, 41, of Montevallo, traffic-operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Corey Stanton, 27, of Prattville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

April 9

-Samuel Burpoe, 36, of Birmingham, promoting prostitution in the third degree-procuring.

-Caitlin Kilgore, 28, of Birmingham, promoting prostitution in the third degree.

-Taylor Hampton, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jason Underwood, 36, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Abdur Furqan, 51, of Birmingham, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Ferrell Spradlin, 54, of West Blocton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree.

-Hayley Brock, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Brian Sanders, 40, of Columbiana, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, penalties -violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-ST switched tag.

April 10

-Alfredo Rivera, 26, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Ashley Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, receiving stolen property in the first degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; deliver or sale.

-Timothy Underwood, 64, of Pelham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.