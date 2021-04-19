Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Two by Two Animal Rescue was recently awarded a $4,000 grant from PetCo Love to help further their mission as a no-kill animal shelter.

“We are so thankful for Petco Love’s grant investment, which will help us save and rehabilitate so many more deserving dogs throughout Alabama,” said Sonya King, Two by Two’s Executive Director.

According to King, the grant came out of a collaboration with the organization after expressing her needs for the shelter.

“Generous grant investments like Petco Love’s helps ensure that more pets in need will find their fur-ever loving homes, which brings joy to them and to the families they ultimately join,” King said. “During the stressful times we’ve seen due to COVID-19, the mental health benefits of pet ownership are more important than ever.”

PetCo Foundation, recently rebranded as PetCo Love to continue supporting shelters throughout the country. Two by Two was chosen for the grant for their commitment to helping animals in need find resources.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Two by Two Rescue and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love.

Two by Two operates primarily as a volunteer organization, and is capable of offering a wider variety of services than other organizations. The animal rescue operates as a nonprofit, meaning that extra grant money is always helpful for the group.