Shelby County Schools promotes 2 principals to senior leadership roles

The Shelby County Board of Education approved two current principals to fill senior leadership roles in the district’s human resources and facilities and maintenance departments during the board’s monthly meeting on Thursday, April 15.

The Board of Education unanimously approved Jennifer Galloway to serve as the district’s new Human Resources Supervisor and named Barbara Snyder as the Facilities and Maintenance Coordinator.

Galloway began her teaching career at Oak Mountain Elementary School and more than 25 years of experience in public education. She has served as the principal at Chelsea Park Elementary for the last four years.

Galloway said she is looking forward to working with the school district’s thousands of employees and that her experience working with school faculties, administrators and district leaders has adequately prepared her for this new position.

“I am super excited for this opportunity, and I appreciate the opportunity to work in Shelby County,” Galloway said. “We often say prepare for the journey, but not only are we preparing our students, we are also preparing our teachers and leaders, and I look forward to helping move our school district forward.”

Galloway has a bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Early Childhood Education and a master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Montevallo. She also received certification in Educational Administration from the University of Montevallo and has her National Board Certification.

Snyder will enter her new position after spending more than 28 years in public education. She is currently the principal at Shelby County High School.

Snyder said she appreciates the support Shelby County Schools has provided during her time as an educator for the past 16 years, and that she is looking forward to serving schools and students from a new angle, while also addressing school facility needs and maintenance.

“I told my faculty that I am the most blessed person I think in Shelby County because I have had so many opportunities, and I would be remiss to say that I didn’t love my Shelby County High School family,” Snyder said. “I thank Columbiana for the support they have given me over the past 16 years, and I am very much looking forward to going and working in facility and maintenance.”

Snyder has a bachelor’s degree in Education from Samford University and a master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of Montevallo. Snyder also received her Educational Specialist Degree in Education Administration from the University of Montevallo.