Grant will fund Vincent walking trail, facilities

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

VINCENT — The city of Vincent was awarded $48,250 through the Shelby County Park and Recreation Grant Program that will help fund a new walking trail, as well as improvements to baseball fields and playground equipment.

In order to meet funding requirements, the city’s Park and Recreation Board will match the grant amount, according to Board chair Bridgette Jordan-Smith.

“We are ecstatic about this grant,” Jordan-Smith said. “It’s always a wonderful opportunity to mark some things off of our list. We are grateful to Shelby County that we were able to apply for and receive this grant.”

Specifically, the board plans to add a walking trail around the perimeter of Vincent Municipal Park, as well as new children’s playground equipment. Funds will also go toward laser grading of the baseball fields.

Jordan-Smith said the additions will be welcomed by residents who have largely stayed at home since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will help to improve the quality of life for our citizens in Vincent,” she said.

A portion of Vincent’s sales tax goes toward park and recreation, a measure that dates back to the early 1990s, Jordan-Smith noted.

Shelby County Commissioner Kevin Morris said he hopes the county can increase the amount of grant money available for parks and recreation projects in the coming years.

Additional 2021 grant recipients will be announced at a later time.

“Vincent has really done a lot of good things in their city park by applying for these grants, not only through Shelby County but also at the federal level,” Morris said.