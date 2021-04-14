Pelham Parks and Rec releases summer activity guide

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Residents in Pelham will be able to get out and enjoy more activities within the city this summer, as the Pelham Parks and Recreation Department has released their summer activity guide.

The department has detailed a number of activities, programs, sports and events for individuals of all ages to enjoy over the coming months.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the department puts out this guide before every season so that residents can get a feel and plan for the many opportunities that they will offer.

“We are excited to share our May- August summer program guide with the community,” said Walters. “The guide is available digitally on our web page and copies can be picked up at the Pelham Recreation Center. We are offering programs for all ages; pre-school, youth, adults and active adults. ”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have sought out outdoor recreation as a way to stay active and healthy. The department is hoping to make the most of this, by offering a wide array of outdoor activities for people to enjoy.

The department has partnered with Oak Mountain State Parks for events like “Fairy House Hike on the Light Trail” on May 8, which will have guests build their own fairy houses out of natural elements on the Light Trail. This event will also teach guests basic camping skills.

For youth, these include sports like coed flag football, tackle football, cheerleading, volleyball, t-ball, baseball, softball and coed basketball training.

For adults looking to participate in a sport, the department will be offering indoor and outdoor pickleball.

There will be lots of family-themed opportunities such as a movie night to kick of summer on May 27, “Fairy Garden Magic” on June 8 and a glow-walk in the city park on July 9, among many other activities.

Active adults aged 55 and older will have several chances to participate in safe activities catered specifically to them. These include things like crafting, a senior drumming program and drive-up or in-person bingo.

“Many of our programs have limited space available. We encourage all to register online and reserve your spot today,” Walters said.

A digital copy of the guide, and more information about the programs offered is available at Pelhamalabama.gov/592/Parks-Recreation.