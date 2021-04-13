Election reforms should be passed despite economic threats

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The state of Georgia is getting pushback against legislative efforts to strengthen the integrity of their elections.

Recently some large corporations have increasingly buckled under pressure from leftist organizations who threaten boycotts to achieve their political agenda.

Last week, Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola criticized state leaders for the new laws that provide for a more transparent and accountable election process. Following that, Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game from the state as well.

Count on Alabama being a target for these companies since the Alabama Legislature, as well as other states, are passing new rules to put up hurdles for voter fraud in the state.

Alabama lawmakers should push forward, regardless of the economic threat by these or other companies, and do their part to give election officials and prosecutors more tools to ensure the integrity of elections and fight those that want to cheat at the ballot box.

And Alabama voters should tell these companies to focus on their business operations and not attempt to interfere with the state’s interest in ensuring honest elections.

If these corporations choose to take sides in the political arena, they should expect that they will anger one half of the electorate.

For companies, it is bad for business and it is bad public policy. We will see if Alabama holds true and enshrines into law additional protections for fair elections.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.