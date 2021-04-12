Cecil “Jug” Larry Horton

Montevallo

Cecil “Jug” Larry Horton (Paw-Paw), age 72, of Montevallo, passed away Saturday, April 10.

Larry was born Monday, Dec. 20, 1948 in Jefferson County to Zelma and John Horton. Larry was raised in Shelby County along with one sister.

Larry worked as a law enforcement officer representing Montevallo Police Department for four years in the 1970’s before taking a position with Alabaster Police Department where he worked for 22 years as a Sergeant in Investigations.

Larry was a man of many talents and hobbies. He owned an excavation and construction business, enjoyed restoring old cars, fishing, trips to the mountains, and though he was a homebody, he made sure his family took a yearly beach trip.

Larry’s proudest accomplishment was becoming a Paw-Paw. He loved his grandchildren with all of his heart and enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. Larry was a member of Calera Baptist Church in Calera, his faith meant so much to him and we know he looks down on us today from Heaven.

Larry will join in heaven his mother, Zelma Alice Crim; father, John Cecil Horton; and step-father, Buddy Edward Crim.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife and soul mate of 43 years, Sue Thomas Horton; children, Stephen Larry Horton (Kacie), and Jeffrey Wayne Roper; sister, Lisa Tiller; daughter-in-law, Mary Wright; adopted daughter, Teresa Hernandez; grandchildren, Katie Horton, Tucker Roper, Tyler Roper, and Tabby Whitner; step-father, Bo Smith; numerous step-siblings; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Larry dedicated his life to protecting the communities in Shelby County. He was a generous man with a big heart and a kind smile. He will be greatly missed by his community, colleagues, family, and friends.

A visitation for Larry will be held Monday, April 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Calera Baptist Church, Calera. A lying-in state will occur Tuesday, April 13 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Calera Baptist Church, Calera. Larry will be buried at Moore’s Cemetery in Montevallo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Horton family.