Arrest reports for the week of April 11, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and March 26-April 5:
Alabaster
March 29
-Joshua Matthew Cleckler, 31, of Clanton, hold for Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
March 30
-Brandi Danielle Johnson, 30, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Victor Laundre Billings, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
-Lewis Leonard Simpson Jr., 42, of Wilsonville, alias warrant.
-Casey Michele Watkins, 35, of Wilsonville, alias warrant.
March 31
-Mauricio Fernando Chavez Barrera, 45, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.
-Alexander Christian Gaynor, 28, of Oneonta, failure to comply with court orders.
-Theresa D. Lacey, 59, of Montevallo, harassment or harassing communications.
April 1
-Jonathan David Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Tavarus Tyriq Hall, 22, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
April 2
-Allen Dwight Horton, 22, of Columbiana, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless driving.
-Ingrid Adrianna Morales-Sosa, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
April 3
-Kendrick DeMarr Gaddis, 20, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, alias warrant, probation violation.
-Gabriel Angles, 29, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol.
-Shaquille Oneal Montgomery, 27, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
April 4
-Julio Alberto Jiron Cruz, 24, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
April 5
-Michael Brandon Lawley, 24, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
Calera
March 26
-Jacob Allen Brown, 23, of Sylacauga, DUI-alcohol, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, improper passing on left, failure to signal, reasonable/prudent speed, improper lane usage, running red light.
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 29, of Brierfield, failure to appear (two counts).
-Terry Allen Partridge, 36, of Shelby, drug paraphernalia.
-Bridgette Michelle Pence, 32, of Shelby, drug paraphernalia.
March 27
-Juan Osorio Martinez, 30, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia.
-Steve Lee Lindsey, 42, of Montgomery, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-alcohol.
Steve Lee Lindsey, 42, of Montgomery, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Kevin Tyrone Driver, 50, of Shelby, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.
March 29
-Justin Tyler Crim, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Brandi Ariel Sankey, 28, of Montgomery, failure to appear (two counts).
-Gerika Santania Atchison, 34, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
-DeKarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
-Jerry Wooley, 53, of Brent, Alabama, failure to appear.
March 30
-DeKarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, bond revocation (two counts).
March 31
-Ivan Ray Collins, 40, of Clanton, failure to appear.
April 1
-Darrin Ryan Naylor, 43, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Kayla Faye Jewel Goggins, 25, of Jemison, failure to appear (six counts).
April 2
-Lori Robertson McCourt, 42, of Bessemer, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative.
April 3
-Ciara Danielle Coleman, 32, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Tyler Alan-Martin Jones, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.
April 4
-Randell Samuel Baldree, 38, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Jarvis Wilson, 27, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Jerrod Anthony Gowins, 37, of Pelham, agency assist.
-Jose Carlos Colin-Gonzalez, 22, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Daniel Adam Hughes, 26, of Columbiana, open container.
-Misty Michelle Wells, 39, of Shelby, receiving stolen property fourth degree.
-Matthew William Massingill, 44, of Alabaster, agency assist.
April 5
-Randy Shupe, 63, of McCalla, drug paraphernalia.
-Carrie Suzzanne Spain, 43, of Tallassee, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Robert Brian Wooten, 49, of Shelby, failure to appear (three counts).
-Wanda Michele Johnson, 43, of Calera, failure to appear.
Columbiana
March 1
-Christopher Suttles, 26, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree.
March 2
-Paul Eugene Mitchell, 41, passing a forged instrument.
-Emily Blair Laws, 25, failure to appear.
March 4
-Luke Thrasher Wortham, 21, failure to appear.
-Brandon Michael Phillips, 21, failure to appear (two counts).
March 5
-Jamiron Wilshon Jones, 42, failure to appear (two counts).
March 7
-Charles Wayne Vickery, 50, failure to appear (two counts).
March 8
-Zachary Douglas Ebert, 18, DUI.
March 11
-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, failure to appear (two counts).
March 15
-Rebecca Bowman Leathers, 40, failure to appear.
March 19
-Jessica Nicole Mann, 32, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug.
March 20
-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 20, theft, criminal trespass third degree.
March 22
-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, failure to appear.
March 25
-Dustin Anthony Wooley, 24, failure to appear (three counts).
March 26
-Melvin Jerome Cox, 44, failure to appear (two counts).
-Alexxus Michelle Cohill, 25, warrant service for other jurisdiction.
-Daniel Roy Hubbard, 56, theft of property fourth degree.
March 30
-Marquez Maurice Buie, 30, receiving stolen property.
March 31
-Brian Keith Hodges, 44, failure to appear (two counts).
Helena
March 26
-William Brent Brashier, 37, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.
March 27
-Andrea Nell Smith, 35, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
March 28
-Justin Taylor Lambert, 28, DUI-alcohol.
-William Howard Jordan, 29, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance.
March 29
-Justin Jerome Acker, 39, DUI-alcohol, possession of concealed weapon without permit, domestic violence third degree.
March 30
-Charlotte Delaine Hagan, 39, DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
April 4
-Michael Chance Rigsby, 28, DUI-alcohol, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, carrying pistol unlawfully.
-Brandy Vickery Downey, 46, DUI-alcohol.
April 5
-Douglas Frederick Rowan, 60, public intoxication.
-Matthew William Massingill, 44, DUI-alcohol.
-Braxton Porter Vickery, 40, DUI-alcohol, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Montevallo
March 26
-Jacob Allen Brown, obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.
March 27
-Jacob Lee Alexander, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 30
-David Aaron Stagner, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-Jerry Eugene Foster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
March 31
-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
April 1
-Selvin Velasquez Alemendarez, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
April 2
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess.
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 33, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess.
-Ashley Jo Zimmerman, 28, of Columbiana, forgery-possessing forged instrument, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
March 28
-Hugo Sales Lopez, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Nicholas O’Brien, 31, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violation protection order-obstruction, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and violation of domestic violence protection order.
-Alicia Ferguson, 46, of Pelham, domestic violation – third degree-simple assault-family.
-Nicholas O’Brien, 31, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violation protection order-obstruction, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and violation of domestic violation protection order.
March 29
-Aaron Robinson, 29, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Antonio Simon, 32, of Grady, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic-no tag – utility trailer.
-Gheryme Reed, 30, of Oak Grove, traffic-tinted windows.
March 30
-Jeffery Williams, 48, of Chelsea, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
March 31
-Miashia Brown, 37, of Bessemer, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Willie Wilson, 38, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Tiara Cottingham, 34, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
April 1
-Jonathan Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
April 2
-Collin Callahan, 21, of Mobile, receiving stolen property in the first degree-RSP receive and resisting arrest.
-Chad Coachman, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Jared Webster, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Christopher Turner, 33, of Birmingham, traffic-speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Nika Schrimpshire, 44, of Pinson, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Selvin Velasquez Almendarez, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Johnnie Parker, 59, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-ILU improper lane usage.
April 3
-Kevin Coffey, 45, of Tri, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
Police reports for the week of April 11, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and March 26-April... read more