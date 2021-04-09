Oak Mountain bounces back with area win against Warriors

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – After three consecutive losses, including an area-opening 8-2 loss to Thompson, the Oak Mountain Eagles bounced back in a big way on Thursday, April 8.

Squaring off with the Warriors once again to complete their area series, the Eagles strung together wins of 6-3 and 6-1 to even their area record at 1-1 and grab the tiebreaker game should that be needed at the end of the season.

In the first game, Oak Mountain got off to an ideal start with four runs thanks to RBI doubles from Andrew Hunt and Carter Kimbrell as well as a two-RBI single from Matthew Heiberger.

Thompson responded quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI double from Ben Pearman to cut into the deficit by two runs.

The Warriors, however, struggled to find consistency at the plate throughout.

The next two innings came and went with no runs scoring before Oak Mountain put together a two-run fourth inning with one run scoring on an error off a pop fly from Hunt and the other on a passed ball that allowed Davis Gillespie to reach the plate safely.

Thompson added one more in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice, but couldn’t get any closer.

Macrory led the Eagles with a 3-for-4 game featuring two RBIs, while Heiberger added two RBIs on one hit and two walks. Kimbrell added one hit and one RBI.

Heiberger was also the leader on the mound, racking up a jaw-dropping 10 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, but struck out 10 of the 19 batters he faced.

Gillespie added three strikeouts and one unearned run on two hits to close the game.

Thompson was led by Logan Braunschweig with two hits in the loss, while Pearman added two RBIs. Thompson totaled six hits to match Oak Mountain, but left seven on base.

In the second game, Stephen Moraski was flawless on the mound for much of the night and totaled 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched to pick up a 6-1 victory.

He allowed five walks and three hits but only gave up one run with 12 of the 14 outs he accounted for coming via strikeout.

Oak Mountain scored two in the first and one in the second and then bookended the night with two more in the sixth and one in the seventh, while Thompson only managed one run.

At the plate, Macrory added three more hits and one RBI, while Taylor Bush added two hits and two RBIs. Gillespie also added two RBIs on one hit, while Kimbrell finished with two hits and one RBI. Heiberger drew a walk all four times he stepped to the plate.

With the two wins, Oak Mountain improved to 17-12 on the season, while Thompson is now 12-14.