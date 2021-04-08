April 8, 2021

Thompson High School’s Scholars Bowl team qualified to represent their school in virtual state competition April 17. Pictured are (front row) Gatlin Summerville, Noah Butler, Addison Myers, Emily Reid; (back row) Caleb King, James Culver, Hayes Paganelli and Allison Ellis. Not pictured are Zaryah Johnson and Sarah Davis. (Contributed)

Thompson Scholars Bowl team advances to state

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Thompson High School’s Scholars Bowl team qualified to represent their school in virtual state competition April 17.

Pictured are (front row) Gatlin Summerville, Noah Butler, Addison Myers, Emily Reid; (back row) Caleb King, James Culver, Hayes Paganelli and Allison Ellis. Not pictured are Zaryah Johnson and Sarah Davis.

Buter (seventh), Myers (eighth), King (seventh), Culver (sixth) and Paganelli (seventh) were named to compete at the state level.

Team sponsors are Shana Webb, NBCT and Hope Campbell. (Contributed)

