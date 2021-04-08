Shelby County schools keeping masks until April 23

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

Shelby County Schools announced that they would continue to require masks in their schools until April 23, and that they would be strongly encouraged but not required when students return on April 26.

This move comes after Gov. Kay Ivey announced the “Safer Apart” order beginning on April 9, that effectively ends the statewide mask mandate, but allows municipalities and businesses to set their own rules as they see fit.

The school highlighted the need for employees to achieve full immunity after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine doses on April 9.

“For these employees to achieve immunity, 14 days post-inoculation is recommended,” according to a press release from the system. “Extending the mask requirement through April 23 will provide protection for our employees.”

They also said that it was important to allow a cool down period after the Easter holiday and spring break, when many families traveled out of town.

Shelby County Schools is asking all parents and students to continue exercising caution and personal responsibility