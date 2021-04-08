Mark Durham Kidd, D.V.M.

Mountain Brook

Mark Durham Kidd, D.V.M. of Mountain Brook, died Sunday, April 4 at the age of 61.

He was born in Opelika and graduated from Mountain Brook High School. He attended the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine, receiving his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1984.

He owned two successful veterinary clinics in Vestavia and Shelby County, and he absolutely loved being a vet. He enjoyed meeting new clients and their pets every day and was one of the greatest listeners any of them ever knew. He would spend time talking and laughing with anyone who told a good story and even with a few who couldn’t.

He was immensely proud of his son Jack, also an Auburn graduate and the third generation of the Kidd family to attend Auburn University (War Eagle). In addition to his love of small animals, he was also an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mandy Rowell Kidd; his son, Jack Wayne Kidd; his father, Jack (Sharon) Whitson Kidd; brother, Brant (Gail) Kidd; uncle, Leon Kidd; nieces, Louise Kidd, Melissa Kidd, Emma Hanley, Lily Hanley, Chloe Kidd; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Durham Kidd; his brother, Alan Douglas Kidd; and his uncle Robert Kidd.

A celebration of Dr. Kidd’s life will be held in the coming weeks.

Memorial gifts may be made to Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn, Alabama 36849.