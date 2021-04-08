James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader

Shelby

James Oliver “Johnny” Schrader, age 78, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, April 6.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Friday, April 9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Roger Hamaker and Rev. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Schrader is preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola; and brother, Doug.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; son, Carl Schrader (Kris); daughter, Karen Bevard (Christopher); grandchildren, Brandon Neely and Jason Reid; brother, Bobby Schrader (Vonda); sister, Sue Matherson (Thurman); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Schrader was born September 30, 1942. Many will remember Johnny for his work as a Shelby County RSVP volunteer, a long-time member of Shelby Iron Works and SCV. Johnny joined the US Air Force in 1961, and later retired from ABC Rail.

Johnny enjoyed spending his time with family, antiquing, perfecting his skills as an amateur archaeologist, and will be most remembered as the family’s greatest prankster. He will be loved, missed, and remembered by so many.

