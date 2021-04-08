CMS Scholars Bowl team headed to state

Columbiana Middle School’s 2021 Scholars Bowl team qualified for the state level of competition. The team competed Friday, March 12 through the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ program Buzzword.

Columbiana Middle went 4-0, defeating Liberty Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Echols and Duran. The state tournament was scheduled to take place Saturday, April 17 to be held virtually. The school’s team also qualified for nationals and will play Saturday, May 1 virtually.

Pictured are team members Logan Loyd, Jordan Weathers, Nathan Johns, Coach Jason Mayfield, Joseph Tallie and Jonavan Smith. Not pictured is team member Spencer Decker, who was in quarantine at the time. Spencer competed through Google Meet.