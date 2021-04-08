Carmeuse Longview holds virtual career day with Alabaster City Schools

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER — Carmeuse Longview, a leading manufacturer of limestone products based in Saginaw, offered Alabaster City Schools students a chance to learn all about their company’s operations during a virtual career day event on March 18.

Several Carmeuse Longview staff members met with students via Zoom and held a question-and-answer session before presenting an informational video including an overview of Carmeuse’s 160-year history, the limestone mining and production process, and how limestone is used in everyday life.

Topics covered in the Q&A session ranged from the skills necessary for a successful career in limestone production and mining to innovations Carmeuse Longview has made in the industry.

“Carmeuse offers such a variety of occupation opportunities that the company appeals to a wide range of our students,” sad Alabaster City Schools Coordinator of Secondary Education Amanda Wilbanks. “Alabaster City Schools is very happy to partner with Carmeuse Longview in providing a path for our graduates to enter the workforce.”

This isn’t the first time Carmeuse has partnered with Alabaster City Schools. Previously, the company has facilitated field trips to its plant and quarry for AP environmental science students and also led a school supply drive for elementary schools, donating more than 800 items.

“We were thrilled to have an opportunity to meet with these students,” said Carmeuse Longview Human Resources Manager Dawn Haden. “With COVID-19, it has been a challenge for students to have traditional career days, so it was a great opportunity. We were excited to share the innovative and important work we’re doing here at Carmeuse and we hope the students that attended are excited about what they heard.”