Virtual Taste of Teal Gala set for May 1-14

BIRMINGHAM — The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host its Taste of Teal Gala virtually this year, kicking off Derby weekend, from May 1-14 to benefit the women going through GYN cancers in Alabama.

Because LCBF is a healthcare foundation, the health and safety of patrons is a top priority, so the event will be held virtually. The annual event is one of the organization’s signature fundraisers and will feature gourmet dinners in partnership with Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods and an online silent auction.

LCBF will honor Med-South, Inc. as the 2021 Legacy of Laura Corporate Honoree. Med-South’s leadership and staff have shown their spirit of service to LCBF through significant financial donations, time and their strong belief in a commitment to community caring and well-being. Three other “Legacy of Laura” honorees will also be recognized during Taste of Teal through celebratory videos to celebrate the hope, compassion, and positivity they have brought to the lives of GYN cancer patients and survivors.

Gourmet dinners are available for purchase starting at $150 and include a chance to win a trip for four to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Virtual tables are available for purchase starting at $1,200 and include the gourmet dinners and multiple chances to win the trip. The gourmet dinners, in partnership with Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods, include filet mignon, twice-baked potato, roasted asparagus, salad and cheesecake with Kentucky bourbon sauce. A vegetarian option is available. The Deadline to order is April 20, and pick-up dates will be April 28-May 1 with convenient locations to de determined. Visit Thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal for more information and to purchase dinners and virtual tables.

2020 Legacy of Laura Honorees

Corporate Honoree: Med-South, Inc.

Med-South, Inc. works to provide quality care to its patients with a commitment to improving lives and healthcare outcomes. The company’s leadership and staff have shown their spirit of service to LCBF through significant financial donations, time, and their strong belief in a commitment to community caring and well-being. LCBF is grateful for the consistent support that Med-South has provided and is pleased to honor the company and its affiliates for its consistent generosity and positive impact in the medical and gynecologic cancer community.

Healthcare Hero: Rhonda Allen

Allen is the Clinical Research Data Coordinator at Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. As the first point of contact after check-in for most UAB GYN oncology patients, Allen has touched thousands of patients with her caring demeanor and peaceful disposition. Allen is well-known for her compassionate care and support of the patients by putting them at ease. She makes a difference with the ability to bond with patients and by changing the tone during challenging experiences. She also invests her time and supports the programs and fundraisers that raise awareness and funds for GYN cancers.

Caregiver: David Romanoff

Romanoff was the primary caregiver for his wife, Sherri, during both of her ovarian cancer diagnoses as well as her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, and his devotion to her is evident today through his words and actions. He and Sherri personally support cancer research at UAB, Hudson Alpha Institute, other research institutions and he has served on the Board of NLOCF. Romanoff is a kind individual who looks for the good in every person and situation. Many families have been touched by his unselfish acts and he is truly making an impact on the GYN cancer community in Birmingham.

Survivor: Judith Resha

Resha is a selfless, compassionate role model who empowers her community through gynecological cancer awareness. She passionately shares the importance of being checked for ovarian cancer — the silent killer — with everyone she meets. Since her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2012, she has shown constant encouragement, prayer, and unconditional support for others who go through the same battle. She is an inspiration to all of her family and everyone around her and has inspired them with her strength and determination to battle the disease.

About LCBF: Our mission is offering hope through research for early detection of ovarian cancer, empowering communities through gynecologic cancer awareness, and enriching lives through patient support. Learn more at Thinkoflaura.org.