Poker run to raise money for Down Syndrome

PELHAM – Down for the Ride, a Down Syndrome charity fundraising group, will host their annual Poker Run on April 17.

DFTR was founded by Amy and Scott Lamoreaux, as a way to give back and fundraise for different Down Syndrome related charities. The Poker Run will combine a love of motorcycles and poker to fundraise for these groups.

“DFTR is my family’s charity that we use to host events and raise money. The name came out of our love for our little boy who has Down Syndrome,” Amy said. “We started it as a way to give back and fundraise for charities that support resources for Down Syndrome.”

The couple are both avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders, and wanted to use the love that they have and the connections they have made with other riders to help support this cause.

Registration for the event will begin at 10 a.m. at Heart of Dixie Harley Davidson and is $25 for a single rider and $15 for a passenger. For an extra hand of poker, there is a $10 charge for each hand.

“Once we get everyone registered we will hand out maps with stops at some of the different local businesses,” Amy said. “You will have a lot of time to hit the stops, and you will get to enjoy the fresh air while riding around.”

Hands of poker will be played throughout the ride with winner taking half of the pot and the rest going to charity.

The event will also feature live music, a silent auction and food trucks.

There will also be an afterparty when the ride ends at Bad Boy Toyz in Jemison.

Amy said that anyone was welcome to come out and participate even if they do not own a motorcycle. She also said that the ride would be family friendly, so children are more than welcome to attend the event.

Money raised through the organization’s efforts support groups such as Angel Warriors Foundation and Down Syndrome Alabama, who provide resources and assistance families and loved ones of people with Down Syndrome.

More information about the Poker Run can be found on Down for the Ride’s Facebook page.