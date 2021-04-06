Shawn Winn earns Eagle Scout rank

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Shawn Winn earned the rank of Eagle Scout for constructing a flag retirement center at Pelham Cemetery in 2020. He was recognized and officially given the rank of Eagle Scout at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on April 3.

The Court of Honor is a special ceremony typically held after scouts complete their Eagle project and attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Winn’s celebration was delayed due to many factors, but was eventually held with family, friends, scouts, scout leadership and community members in attendance.

People close to Winn, such as Troop 2 Scoutmaster Lane Tolbert talked about the qualities that Winn possesses that makes him a good scout and role model for other in his troop.

“He is very passionate for the American flag and everything that it stands for,” Tolbert said. “One thing he noticed is that there was not a place to retire flags in the area. He decided that he wanted to make a place where people could retire flags with dignity.”

Dr. Larry Lee, Winn’s original Scoutmaster at Troop 2, delivered the Eagle Charge, which reaffirms the scout’s allegiance to the oath that all scouts take, when earning the rank of Eagle scout.

He was then officially presented his Eagle neckerchief, and all of the pins and certificates that come with earning the rank.

Though this was a momentous day for Winn, he was noted for his commitment to continuing his work and maintaining the traits required of a scout which are honor, loyalty, courage and service.

“His goal was never to simply reach Eagle scout,” Tolbert said. “The project is not what you are doing, the project is what it does to you. These guys are their own project. It is great to watch them grow.”

Shawn had an opportunity to honor those who had helped him along the way, by presenting them with mentor pins. His father, Barry Winn, was among those who he highlighted as a positive impact in his life.

“He is always doing something new every day,” Shawn said. “He has been with me through my whole life. He is my father, but he is the person that I look up to. I always enjoy being around him.”