Oak Mountain boys and girls grab area wins on senior night

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s boys and girls soccer teams continued to take steps toward the postseason on Monday, April 5 with area wins against Tuscaloosa County on senior night.

The Eagles honored their seniors with dominant 10-0 victories over the Wildcats, which allowed the girls to improve to 4-0 as the leader in Class 7A, Area 5 and the boys to improve to 2-2, which keeps them in the hunt for one of the two playoff spots in the area.

The girls, who entered Friday, April 2 with two losses and a tie in their previous four games, have since bounced back with two shutout victories. The Eagles took down No. 12 Bob Jones 4-0 on April 2, and on senior night, put together the 10-0 shutout.

Oak Mountain honored both Kaitlin Maynard and Nooni Syed in the game, and both scored to help lead the Eagles to the dominant win.

In the win, OMHS scored four goals in the first 20 minutes of the game to take command and added four more over the next 20 minutes to take an 8-0 lead into the half.

Early in the second half, Oak Mountain added goal nine and followed that up five minutes later with the game-ending 10th goal in the dominant effort.

The girls are now 14-3-1 on the season with the three losses coming to 6A No. 1 Homewood 1-0, 7A No. 1 Vestavia Hills 1-0 and 7A No. 5 James Clemens 2-0. The lone tie was against 4A-5A No. 1 Montgomery Academy.

With area matchups left against Thompson on April 13 and Hoover on April 20, the Eagles are one area win away from clinching a playoff spot this year as the No. 3 team in Class 7A.

The boys also put together a dominant effort and it started in the first 10 minutes with back-to-back goals from captains Seth Acton and James Becker.

That gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage early, while Perry Blake followed with his first goal of a hat-trick performance to make it 3-0 late in the first half.

Oak Mountain added one more before the half to take a 4-0 lead at the break.

That set the pace for the game as Houston Graham and Acton came out and scored goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Eagles went on to score four more goals down the stretch, including two more from Brake to complete the 10-0 win in the final minutes.

Oak Mountain’s boys are now 9-5-4 overall this season with all losses by two goals or less to other ranked teams.